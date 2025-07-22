Home and Away spoilers: What is WRONG with Irene?
Airs Wednesday 30 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Is there something WRONG with Irene Roberts's (played by Lynne McGranger) memory on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Irene is in a spin after forgetting she made dinner plans with friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington).
Irene confides in John that this is not the first time she has had a memory lapse.
She recently found herself standing outside in the garden at night, and had no idea why she was there...
John suggests it would be worth getting checked out at the hospital.
But Irene brushes off John's concern, not wanting to face that there could be something serious going on...
This is the start of a BIG storyline for Irene, which will ultimately lead to her departure from Summer Bay.
Earlier this year, Home and Away star Lynne McGranger announced she is leaving the Aussie soap after 33 years.
Over the next few weeks, Irene will be left reeling from a DEVASTATING medical diagnosis...
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is in a panic after accidentally inviting her estranged dad Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery) to Summer Bay!
Eden remains undecided if she wants to invite Jimmy to her and Cash Newman's (Nicholas Cartwright) upcoming wedding.
However, after some words of advice from her fiance, Eden decides to give her dad the chance to redeem himself.
Unfortunately, a Fowler family backyard BBQ doesn't quite go as hoped, when angry Eden appears unwilling to forgive and forget over the past...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
