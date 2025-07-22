Home and Away spoilers: Lacey warns David and Jo to BACK OFF!

By published

Airs Tuesday 29 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.

Home and Away spoilers, Lacey Miller, Theo Poulos
Lacey warns her hated dad David and sister Jo to stay in their lanes on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) is starting to settle into her new job at Manta Ray Boards on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

Surf shop boss Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) has given Lacey a second chance, after her disastrous first few days on the job!

However, there's still a major obstacle in the way of Lacey's happiness.

The presence of her hated dad, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and sister Jo (Maddison Brown).

Lacey reveals to her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), that Jo was driving the car on the day of the road accident that killed their mum...

So when Jo announces she has landed a job at nearby Northern Districts Hospital, Lacey realises that both she and David intend to stick around in Summer Bay.

However, when the broken family cross paths at the Surf Club, Lacey makes it very clear that David and Jo should both keep their distance...

Home and Away spoilers, David Langham, Jo Langham

David and Jo are warned to back-off by angry Lacey on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) makes dinner plans with friend John Palmer (Shane Withington) at Salt.

However, later John turns-up at the Diner to find Irene is still hard at work.

She has totally forgotten about their dinner plans!

But Irene is offended when both John and his ex-wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), become worried about her sudden memory lapse...

PLUS, social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) steps in to defend copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).

Harper tries to help after by-the-book David gets annoyed when Cash tries to help track down foster child Cohen Luther's (Nathan Murray) family relatives.

Home and Away spoilers, Irene Roberts

Irene has a sudden memory lapse on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away spoilers, David Langham, Cash Newman

David and Cash clash at the Police Station again on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch