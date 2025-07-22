Home and Away spoilers: Lacey warns David and Jo to BACK OFF!
Airs Tuesday 29 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) is starting to settle into her new job at Manta Ray Boards on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Surf shop boss Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) has given Lacey a second chance, after her disastrous first few days on the job!
However, there's still a major obstacle in the way of Lacey's happiness.
The presence of her hated dad, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and sister Jo (Maddison Brown).
Lacey reveals to her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), that Jo was driving the car on the day of the road accident that killed their mum...
So when Jo announces she has landed a job at nearby Northern Districts Hospital, Lacey realises that both she and David intend to stick around in Summer Bay.
However, when the broken family cross paths at the Surf Club, Lacey makes it very clear that David and Jo should both keep their distance...
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) makes dinner plans with friend John Palmer (Shane Withington) at Salt.
However, later John turns-up at the Diner to find Irene is still hard at work.
She has totally forgotten about their dinner plans!
But Irene is offended when both John and his ex-wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), become worried about her sudden memory lapse...
PLUS, social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) steps in to defend copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
Harper tries to help after by-the-book David gets annoyed when Cash tries to help track down foster child Cohen Luther's (Nathan Murray) family relatives.
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
