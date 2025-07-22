Home and Away spoilers: Has Remi gone MISSING?
Airs Thursday 31 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) hasn't seen a whole lot of her busy boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Music producer Remi has been working day and night at the recording studio, finishing work on albums for both Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart).
So when Bree's phone calls to Remi go unanswered, she starts to worry...
Meanwhile, Kirby's manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), is busy getting everything ready for her album launch party at Salt.
And getting on Salt boss Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) nerves, as he micro-manages everything!
However, when Justin fails to receive an update from Remi about the status of Kirby's album, alarm bells start to ring...
Surely, Remi isn't going to let down his long-time friend Kirby this late in the game?
OR will he?
Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is still feeling annoyed that she didn't get the job promotion at Northern Districts Hospital.
Instead, newcomer Jo Langham (Maddison Brown) has swept in and landed the job working with Dr Levi Fowler's (Tristan Gorey) heart surgery team.
So when Dana bumps into rival nurse Jo, she cannot contain her envy.
Uh-oh.
Is Dana about to make a catty comment about Jo that she will regret?
PLUS, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is determined to send her estranged dad Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery) packing.
She does not want to invite him to her and Cash Newman's (Nicholas Cartwright) wedding.
However, Jimmy is determined to make amends for the past.
Will Eden finally agree to hear him out?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
