Home and Away spoilers: Has Remi gone MISSING?

Bree becomes worried when her boyfriend Remi goes AWOL on Home and Away...

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) hasn't seen a whole lot of her busy boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Music producer Remi has been working day and night at the recording studio, finishing work on albums for both Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart).



So when Bree's phone calls to Remi go unanswered, she starts to worry...



Meanwhile, Kirby's manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), is busy getting everything ready for her album launch party at Salt.



And getting on Salt boss Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) nerves, as he micro-manages everything!



However, when Justin fails to receive an update from Remi about the status of Kirby's album, alarm bells start to ring...



Surely, Remi isn't going to let down his long-time friend Kirby this late in the game?



OR will he?

Justin starts to worry when he can't reach Remi on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is still feeling annoyed that she didn't get the job promotion at Northern Districts Hospital.



Instead, newcomer Jo Langham (Maddison Brown) has swept in and landed the job working with Dr Levi Fowler's (Tristan Gorey) heart surgery team.



So when Dana bumps into rival nurse Jo, she cannot contain her envy.



Uh-oh.



Is Dana about to make a catty comment about Jo that she will regret?

PLUS, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is determined to send her estranged dad Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery) packing.



She does not want to invite him to her and Cash Newman's (Nicholas Cartwright) wedding.



However, Jimmy is determined to make amends for the past.



Will Eden finally agree to hear him out?

Will Eden agree to give her dad Jimmy another chance on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

