Home and Away spoilers: Will Theo and Sonny accept a dodgy job?

Airs Thursday 8 May 2025 at 6:30pm on 5STAR.

Home and Away spoilers, Sonny Baldwin, Theo Poulos
Are Theo and Sonny about to get mixed-up with the River Boys on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Sonny Baldwin (played by Ryan Bown) is totally down on his luck after being kicked out of the share house by his mate Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Remi is furious after finding out that Sonny kissed his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin)!

And now it looks like their friendship could be over for good...

Sonny hopes he can get back into Remi's good books by offering to repay the money he already spent on his credit card.

So he convinces Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) to come along with him to meet Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson), the mystery guy who previously offered him a money-making opportunity.

But WHAT is the job?

Theo is worried when he notices Gage's "Blood & Sand" tattoo.

Are the fellas about to get mixed-up with the River Boys?

However, it's not long before Theo is distracted by a number of vintage motors around him.

As well as an attractive woman, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).

What does Gage want Sonny and Theo to do in exchange for the ca$h?

Home and Away spoilers, Theo Poulos, Gage Reynolds

Is new guy Gage a member of the River Boys gang on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away spoilers, Lacey Miller

New gal Lacey catches Theo's eyes on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) can't find the right moment to ask Remi to invest in her music.

Especially since he's angry about Sonny's betrayal and carefree spending of his money.

Unfortunately, Kirby's well-meaning manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), accidentally let's slip...

How will Remi react to yet another friend who wants to help themselves to some of his trust fund money?

PLUS, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) has some good news for copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).

Could this have anything to do with a certain job promotion at Yabbie Creek Police Station?

Home and Away spoilers, Remi Carter

Is Remi going to agree to invest some money in Kirby's solo music career on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

