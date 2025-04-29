Home and Away spoilers: Will Theo and Sonny accept a dodgy job?
Airs Thursday 8 May 2025
Sonny Baldwin (played by Ryan Bown) is totally down on his luck after being kicked out of the share house by his mate Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Remi is furious after finding out that Sonny kissed his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin)!
And now it looks like their friendship could be over for good...
Sonny hopes he can get back into Remi's good books by offering to repay the money he already spent on his credit card.
So he convinces Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) to come along with him to meet Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson), the mystery guy who previously offered him a money-making opportunity.
But WHAT is the job?
Theo is worried when he notices Gage's "Blood & Sand" tattoo.
Are the fellas about to get mixed-up with the River Boys?
However, it's not long before Theo is distracted by a number of vintage motors around him.
As well as an attractive woman, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).
What does Gage want Sonny and Theo to do in exchange for the ca$h?
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) can't find the right moment to ask Remi to invest in her music.
Especially since he's angry about Sonny's betrayal and carefree spending of his money.
Unfortunately, Kirby's well-meaning manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), accidentally let's slip...
How will Remi react to yet another friend who wants to help themselves to some of his trust fund money?
PLUS, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) has some good news for copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
Could this have anything to do with a certain job promotion at Yabbie Creek Police Station?
