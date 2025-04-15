Home and Away spoilers: WHO doesn't believe Cash and Eden's relationship will last?

Remi makes things worse when he states that Cash and Eden's reunion will be short-lived on Home and Away!

Sonny Baldwin (played by Ryan Bown) wants to bring everybody together with a party at the share house on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

However, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) still haven't managed to settle their differences.



And when Remi bluntly states that he doesn't think Cash's reunion with ex-fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), is going to last, it looks like the men are back to square one.



Cash decides to join Eden at the party.



However, as the party gets underway, Remi claims he has a last-minute job at the music studio and bails on the get-together!

Eden is not impressed and warns Remi that he is going to have to accept seeing Cash around now that they are back together.



Is there any way forward for Cash and Remi?

Eden and Sonny are ready to party on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Will Sonny succeed in bring everybody together on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan) appears to have a fascination with surgery after talking to doctor, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).



Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is just pleased that the foster teenager is finally showing an interest in something.



But is the darker side to Eliza's curiosity about surgical procedures?



Eliza gets so caught-up with watching videos of surgery online, that she totally misses dinner with the rest of the household.

Should Roo be keeping a closer eye on troubled Eliza?

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5