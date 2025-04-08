Home and Away spoilers: Remi and Cash clash over Eden...
Airs Monday 14 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has plenty to be happy about at the moment on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
She has just got back together with her ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), and the reunited couple can not keep their hands off each other!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Eden is excited to discover that her old mate, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), is visiting Summer Bay.
Eden is stoked to see Sonny - but their reunion is ruined when Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) starts complaining about Cash again...
Remi thinks Eden is a fool for giving copper Cash another chance after the abrupt way he broke-up with her before.
Cash decides enough is enough and decides to confront Remi over his bad attitude...
Meanwhile, Sonny gets caught-up on the background of the Remi/Cash fallout.
Will Sonny manage to convince stubborn Remi to back-off and let Eden date who ever she wants to date?
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is still ready to go ahead and marry Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
Despite the fact, pregnant Harper suspects family man Tane wants to do the right thing because she is expecting their baby.
Tane is the perfect man in many ways.
But he hasn't told Harper that he loves her.
Just how committed to a romantic relationship is he?
After a heart-to-heart with her housemate Cash, he decides to be more direct and asks Tane if he really loves Harper!
WHAT will Tane's answer be?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
