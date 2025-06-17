Home and Away spoilers: Eden and Cash get engaged... AGAIN!

Family and friends gather to see Cash pop the question to girlfriend Eden on Home and Away!

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is ready to get engaged again to former fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But she just doesn't know it's going to happen sooner than she thinks!



As Cash and Eden arrive in the countryside to visit his foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), there is a happy SURPRISE in store!



Eden's mum, Deb Fowler (Tammy MacIntosh, from TV dramas including Wentworth and All Saints), emerges from the garden gate to greet her.



WHAT is going on?



Eden's siblings, Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Abigail (Hailey Pinto), then make an appearance.



Followed by friends, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson).



Something special is about to happen!



Eden is thrilled as Cash gets down on bended knee and asks the question she has been waiting to hear!



Eden and Cash's engagement is officially back ON again!

Cash surprises Eden by proposing on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden and Cash get engaged in front of their friends and family on Home and Away (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is feeling deflated after her experience with troubled foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood.



After putting several lives on the line with her creepy behaviour, Eliza has been taken away for psychiatric evaluation.



Roo's dad Alf (Ray Meagher) and friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are both concerned when she reveals she is not ready to give-up on Eliza despite all the trouble she caused during her stay.



In the heat of the moment, Alf drops some harsh home truths on Roo...



There is no way that Eliza will be welcomed back into the Stewart house in the future.



And as far as Alf is concerned, Roo shouldn't be fostering at all!



How will Roo react to Alf's rather direct life advice?

Alf and Roo clash after their experience with foster teenager Eliza on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

