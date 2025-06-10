Home and Away spoilers: Is Cash going to pop the question to Eden?
Airs Friday 20 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) isn't getting to spend much quality time with her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), at the moment on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
The copper has been busy trying to deal with the ongoing threat from the River Boys gang.
Which means any talk of Eden and Cash's future engagement plans is on hold!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Eden visits Cash at Yabbie Creek Police Station.
He is clearly feeling the pressure of trying to keep both Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) safe from the gang, who want revenge following the arrest of member Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson).
Eden makes it clear that she remains totally committed to Cash despite the difficulties that come with his job.
Eden's words give Cash pause-for-thought.
Later at home, Cash secretly gets an engagement ring out of a drawer!
Is Cash ready to pop the question... again?
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is struggling to find an applicant to replace Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) at Manta Ray Boards.
Could this have anything to do with THAT magazine article which branded Mali a bad boss?
Kirby still feels responsible for putting Mali's business reputation on the line.
After all, Kirby was the reason that the article was written in the first place.
Mali tries to put on a brave face about the way things are going.
But later, Kirby is worried when she discovers Mali is planning to scale back the surf board shop...
Is Mali now in danger of going out of business?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
