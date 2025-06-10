Home and Away spoilers: Is Cash going to pop the question to Eden?

Are Cash and his girlfriend Eden about to get engaged again on Home and Away?

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) isn't getting to spend much quality time with her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), at the moment on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The copper has been busy trying to deal with the ongoing threat from the River Boys gang.



Which means any talk of Eden and Cash's future engagement plans is on hold!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Eden visits Cash at Yabbie Creek Police Station.



He is clearly feeling the pressure of trying to keep both Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) safe from the gang, who want revenge following the arrest of member Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson).



Eden makes it clear that she remains totally committed to Cash despite the difficulties that come with his job.



Eden's words give Cash pause-for-thought.



Later at home, Cash secretly gets an engagement ring out of a drawer!



Is Cash ready to pop the question... again?

Eden and Cash's previous engagement ended in heartbreak on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is struggling to find an applicant to replace Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) at Manta Ray Boards.



Could this have anything to do with THAT magazine article which branded Mali a bad boss?



Kirby still feels responsible for putting Mali's business reputation on the line.



After all, Kirby was the reason that the article was written in the first place.



Mali tries to put on a brave face about the way things are going.



But later, Kirby is worried when she discovers Mali is planning to scale back the surf board shop...



Is Mali now in danger of going out of business?

Kirby feels responsible for Mali's surf shop business problems on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5