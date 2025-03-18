Home and Away spoilers: Eden is ATTACKED by vengeful Nerida!

Eden's life is on the line when unhinged Nerida strikes on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has a LOT going on at the moment on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

She kissed her ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), while her current boyfriend, Tim Russell (George Pullar), was lying in a coma in Northern Districts Hospital.

And in the meantime, Tim's vengeful ex-patient, Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall), is still on the loose, having vowed REVENGE on Tim, Eden and her sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto)...

Eden's protective big brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) is determined to keep her safe.

The doctor demands to know what copper Cash is doing about catching Nerida.

Cash and Detective Townsend (Craig Hall) have teamed-up to try and bring Nerida to justice.

But it could be too little, too late...

Later that night, Eden is suddenly confronted by Nerida, who stabs her with a syringe causing Eden to collapse to the ground unconscious...

Eden is ATTACKED by unhinged Nerida on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is convinced that her and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) are not meant to be.

Especially as she has now found out that he is legally still married to his deceased wife, Felicity Newman.

When he's busy making plans to marry pregnant Harper!

Harper is in a spin over what's happening.

Her sister Dana (Ally Harris) doesn't help matters when she bluntly warns Harper that she is making a mistake rushing into marriage with Tane, just because he is the father of her baby.

It's 2025, not the 1950s!

Is Tane and Harper's relationship DOOMED on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

