Home and Away spoilers: Cash has a SECRET surprise planned for Eden!

Is copper Cash ready to pop the question during a countryside getaway with girlfriend Eden on Home and Away?

Is Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) about to pop the question to his girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Cash has an engagement ring hidden in a drawer at home.



But WHEN is he planning to reveal it?



The Summer Bay copper has been so busy trying to deal with the presence of the River Boys gang, there hasn't been a lot of time for romance lately.



However, when Cash plans a countryside getaway for them, to visit his foster dad Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), it looks like he will be secretly packing the engagement ring!



As the couple arrive in the countryside to greet Gary, will Eden have any suspicions that something very special is about to happen?

Eden and Gary are reunited on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Gary is in on Cash's secret and romantic plans on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), are hoping they can sort their family fallout once her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), is discharged from hospital.



However, Theo is still furious with his aunt Leah for warning Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) to stay away.



Theo remains worried about lover Lacey, who has gone into hiding after secretly helping the Police to arrest her dodgy boyfriend, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson).



Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), wonder if there is a way they can help when Theo makes it clear he will NOT be moving back home to live with Leah and Justin!

Bree and boyfriend Remi discuss a way to help Theo on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5