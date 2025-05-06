Home and Away spoilers: Theo goes streetcar racing!
Airs Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
The River Boys make their presence felt again in Summer Bay on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is called to break-up a fight outside the Surf Club.
Cash's girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), attempts to send the gang packing and runs into a confrontation with Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).
Cash places the leader of the group, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson), under arrest.
Which doesn't please Gage's girlfriend, Lacey.
In the mean time, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) are offered another money-making job by bad boy Gage.
Theo and Sonny find themselves at a street racing scene!
As forbidden chemistry continues to brew between Theo and Lacey, Gage is on the lookout for a replacement driver for the next car race.
Is Theo about to risk life and limb to volunteer for some street car racing?
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is suspicious when he catches Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) on the phone, pretending to be Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker)!
WHAT is going on?
Marilyn later admits to Justin and his wife, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), that she is digging into the background of foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan).
Marilyn is becoming increasingly spooked by Eliza's presence but foster mum Roo refuses to hear a bad word said against the kid.
But Marilyn is left reeling after making a chilling discovery about what happened during Eliza's previous foster home placement...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Home and Away spoilers: Will Ziggy and Mackenzie ESCAPE?
Home and Away spoilers: Can Dean and Levi RESCUE Ziggy and Mackenzie?