Home and Away spoilers: Theo goes streetcar racing!

Theo gets involved in illegal street car racing on Home and Away...

The River Boys make their presence felt again in Summer Bay on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is called to break-up a fight outside the Surf Club.



Cash's girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), attempts to send the gang packing and runs into a confrontation with Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).



Cash places the leader of the group, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson), under arrest.



Which doesn't please Gage's girlfriend, Lacey.



In the mean time, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) are offered another money-making job by bad boy Gage.



Theo and Sonny find themselves at a street racing scene!



As forbidden chemistry continues to brew between Theo and Lacey, Gage is on the lookout for a replacement driver for the next car race.

Is Theo about to risk life and limb to volunteer for some street car racing?

Bad girl Lacey has caught the attention of Theo on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

River Boy Gage runs into trouble with copper Cash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is suspicious when he catches Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) on the phone, pretending to be Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker)!



WHAT is going on?



Marilyn later admits to Justin and his wife, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), that she is digging into the background of foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan).



Marilyn is becoming increasingly spooked by Eliza's presence but foster mum Roo refuses to hear a bad word said against the kid.



But Marilyn is left reeling after making a chilling discovery about what happened during Eliza's previous foster home placement...

Marilyn has tried but failed to warn Roo about foster kid Eliza on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5