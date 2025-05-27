Home and Away spoilers: Is Gage planning to KILL Theo?
Airs Friday 6 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is about to pay the price for his SECRET affair with Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Lacey's bad boy lover, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson), has found out about her betrayal with Theo.
And now all hell is about to break loose!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Theo finds himself surrounded by Gage and his River Boys mates.
He is dragged off for a "discussion" about what he has been getting up to with Lacey...
At the River Boys hideout, Gage traps Theo beneath a hydraulic lift and threatens to crush the mechanic with his own car!
A horrified Lacey watches but secretly manages to send a sneaky text message to Theo's buddy, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), with details of their location...
Sonny remains worried that Theo has gotten in over his head with Gage and the River Boys.
And he's not wrong!
After receiving an alarming text message from Lacey, Sonny sets off in search of missing Theo.
But Sonny's rescue mission goes terribly wrong when he is ambushed by the gang members and left lying beaten on the ground...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.