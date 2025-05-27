Home and Away spoilers: Is Gage planning to KILL Theo?

Theo's life is on the line when River Boy Gage is out for revenge on Home and Away...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is about to pay the price for his SECRET affair with Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Lacey's bad boy lover, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson), has found out about her betrayal with Theo.



And now all hell is about to break loose!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Theo finds himself surrounded by Gage and his River Boys mates.



He is dragged off for a "discussion" about what he has been getting up to with Lacey...



At the River Boys hideout, Gage traps Theo beneath a hydraulic lift and threatens to crush the mechanic with his own car!



A horrified Lacey watches but secretly manages to send a sneaky text message to Theo's buddy, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), with details of their location...

Lacey discovers that boyfriend Gage knows about her betrayal with Theo on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo falls into a dangerous trap set by the River Boys on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Sonny remains worried that Theo has gotten in over his head with Gage and the River Boys.



And he's not wrong!



After receiving an alarming text message from Lacey, Sonny sets off in search of missing Theo.



But Sonny's rescue mission goes terribly wrong when he is ambushed by the gang members and left lying beaten on the ground...

Will Sonny survive a brutal beating at the hands of the River Boys on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

