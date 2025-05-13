Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Cash threaten to ban from the beach?

Cash clashes with River Boy Gage and his girlfriend Lacey on Home and Away...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is keeping his eyes on Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson) after that fight outside the Surf Club on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



But so far, copper Cash has no idea about the dodgy stolen cars and illegal street racing that River Boy gang member Gage is involved with...



When Gage and his girlfriend, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) cross paths with Cash outside Salt, he warns them that they are banned from the restaurant.

And Cash issues another warning that he could ban them from the beach if Gage and Lacey don't stay out of trouble!



How will cocky Gage react to the warning?



In the meantime, Cash has another issue to deal with closer to home.



He's still unsure about going through with his role as Best Man for Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) forthcoming wedding with Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne).



Cash has a Best Man speech to write.



But how can he possibly write words from the heart when he's aware that Tane is not in love with his pregnant fiancee Harper?

John Palmer (Shane Withington) is back in the Bay.



Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has found out the REAL reason why he suddenly took off for the city.



Irene feels terrible that she drove John away with her unfriendly behaviour.



Can John and Irene get their friendship back on track?

