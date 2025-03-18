Home and Away spoilers: Will Eden confess to her SECRET kiss with Cash?

Eden has got a guilty conscience as her boyfriend Tim wakes-up from his coma on Home and Away...

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has kissed her ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The ex-couple got caught-up in the heat of the moment since copper Cash is facing possible prison time for a crime he didn't commit...



But the timing couldn't be worse as Eden's current boyfriend, Tim Russell (George Pullar), has just woken from his coma at Northern Districts Hospital!



A guilty Eden visits Tim in hospital, where he thanks her for sticking by his bedside.



Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) soon arrives on the scene and questions Tim about the night of the attack out at the luxury retreat.



Tim remembers that it was his unhinged former patient, Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall) who attacked both him and Cash.



So Cash is finally in the clear over the attack on love-rival Tim!



But WHY isn't Cash happier about the news?

Is Cash still determined to take the blame for the attack on love-rival Tim on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is determined to publicly name and shame Contact Agency for using the digitally altered surf shoot photos without her consent.



After brainstorming with friends, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Rose, Kirby decides she is going to stafe a protest outside the agency's temporary office in Yabbie Creek!



But what starts out as a small protest, soon attracts attention on social media and becomes a fully-fledged demonstration that threatens to ge out of hand...

Kirby joins forces with her friends to publicly hold the advertising agency accountable on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

