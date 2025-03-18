Home and Away spoilers: Will Eden confess to her SECRET kiss with Cash?
Airs Monday 24 March 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has kissed her ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
The ex-couple got caught-up in the heat of the moment since copper Cash is facing possible prison time for a crime he didn't commit...
But the timing couldn't be worse as Eden's current boyfriend, Tim Russell (George Pullar), has just woken from his coma at Northern Districts Hospital!
A guilty Eden visits Tim in hospital, where he thanks her for sticking by his bedside.
Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) soon arrives on the scene and questions Tim about the night of the attack out at the luxury retreat.
Tim remembers that it was his unhinged former patient, Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall) who attacked both him and Cash.
So Cash is finally in the clear over the attack on love-rival Tim!
But WHY isn't Cash happier about the news?
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is determined to publicly name and shame Contact Agency for using the digitally altered surf shoot photos without her consent.
After brainstorming with friends, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Rose, Kirby decides she is going to stafe a protest outside the agency's temporary office in Yabbie Creek!
But what starts out as a small protest, soon attracts attention on social media and becomes a fully-fledged demonstration that threatens to ge out of hand...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
