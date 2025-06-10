Hollyoaks spoilers: Tensions mount as Ro Hutchinson is sentenced!

Ro Hutchinson waits to hear his fate in Hollyoaks.

There are mounting tensions and nerves in the Hutchinson family as Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) awaits his fate in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm. (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ro is waiting to be sentenced in court after being arrested for harming Oscar Osborne (Noah Holdsworth).

Ro accidentally stabbed Oscar with a knife during a scuffle with bully Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) who had been tormenting Ro for months.

Ro with his worried mum, Diane Hutchinson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, Arlo’s true colours have since been exposed after he also falsely accused Ro’s dad, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) of abusing and assaulting him when Tony was in a relationship with his mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons).

In today’s episode Marie brings Diane flowers from Arlo as an apology ahead of Ro’s sentencing.

At the courthouse, Diane struggles to keep it together, but Tony is by her side to bolster her and help her stay strong for Ro.

As Ro, who is transgender, waits to hear the verdict, how is it going to go?

Will he be sentenced to time at a young offenders’ facility?

Ro was bullied for months by fellow pupil Arlo Fielding (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, it’s the day of DI Banks’ (Drew Cain) funeral after the crooked copper was fatally shot.

Banks had been grooming and manipulating teenagers, including Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) into his drug and people trafficking operations.

Vicky was the one who pulled the trigger on Banks following his attempts to auction the teens off on the dark web.

However, in a significant twist, it was a guilt-wracked Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) who confessed to the crime in order to save the teens.

How long will it be before Vicky is exposed as the true culprit?

Teenagers Vicky, Dillon and Frankie were groomed and used by DI Banks for his criminal activities. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As Banks’ funeral gets underway Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) who was working undercover to expose Banks, runs into Banks’ wife, Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix).

Clare is angrily venting that their daughter, Tori Blake (Harriet O’Shea) should have been allowed to attend the funeral.

However, Dodger is in shock when Clare then drops a SHOCKING confession!

What has she just revealed to Dodger?

Clare Devine (right) floors Dodger Savage with a shock confession! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) confronts his dad Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) after overhearing him and Dillon having a heart to heart.

Lucas, who has recently got back together with his on/off boyfriend Dillon has convinced himself that Dillon and his dad are having an affair.

How will Dillon and Ste react when Lucas squares up to them and tells them what he overheard them talking about on the baby monitor?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.