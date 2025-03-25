Home and Away spoilers: Are Eden and Cash going to get back together?
Airs Wednesday 2 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is still not a fan of Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Remi blames copper Cash for all the recent drama that his ex-fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), has been through.
Especially after Remi discovers what happened to Eden when she was held captive by disturbed Nerida Mullins!
At Northern Districts Hospital, rocker Remi keeps an anxious vigil by Eden's hospital bed.
He makes it VERY clear that Cash is not welcome and should leave!
However, Eden is still all mixed-up about her feelings for Cash after their recent kiss.
Cash is also thinking on some words of advice from Eden's ex-boyfriend, Tim Russell, about not wasting his second chance for love with her.
Against Remi's warnings, Eden turns up on Cash's doorstep...
Are the couple going to officially get back together?
It looks like it's the end-of-an-era when band manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) tells Salt boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), that the Lyrik gig isn't going to happen.
Justin fears this could be the end of Lyrik since the band members are distracted by their own dramas.
After a chat with Theo Poulous (Matt Evans), who is now focused on his mechanic job at Summer Bay Auto, Justin realises he's going to feel quite lost without the band to manage...
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are curious when John Palmer (Shane Withington) reveals he has been asked to officiate another wedding in Summer Bay.
WHO is the lucky couple getting married?
Marilyn is thrilled to discover it is Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) who will be getting hitched.
But why does John have a really bad feeling about the upcoming wedding?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Home and Away spoilers: Will Tim agree to go undercover for the Police?
Home and Away spoilers: Will dangerous Nerida KILL Eden and Abigail?