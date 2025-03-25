Home and Away spoilers: Are Eden and Cash going to get back together?

Remi wants Eden to steer clear of her ex-fiance Cash on Home and Away!

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is still not a fan of Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Remi blames copper Cash for all the recent drama that his ex-fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), has been through.



Especially after Remi discovers what happened to Eden when she was held captive by disturbed Nerida Mullins!



At Northern Districts Hospital, rocker Remi keeps an anxious vigil by Eden's hospital bed.



He makes it VERY clear that Cash is not welcome and should leave!



However, Eden is still all mixed-up about her feelings for Cash after their recent kiss.



Cash is also thinking on some words of advice from Eden's ex-boyfriend, Tim Russell, about not wasting his second chance for love with her.



Against Remi's warnings, Eden turns up on Cash's doorstep...



Are the couple going to officially get back together?

Cash is still in love with ex-fiancee Eden on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It looks like it's the end-of-an-era when band manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) tells Salt boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), that the Lyrik gig isn't going to happen.



Justin fears this could be the end of Lyrik since the band members are distracted by their own dramas.



After a chat with Theo Poulous (Matt Evans), who is now focused on his mechanic job at Summer Bay Auto, Justin realises he's going to feel quite lost without the band to manage...

Justin and Leo wonder if it's the end-of-the-road for Lyrik on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are curious when John Palmer (Shane Withington) reveals he has been asked to officiate another wedding in Summer Bay.



WHO is the lucky couple getting married?



Marilyn is thrilled to discover it is Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) who will be getting hitched.



But why does John have a really bad feeling about the upcoming wedding?

Alf and Marilyn find out some wedding gossip on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

