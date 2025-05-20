Home and Away spoilers: Harper and Tane's wedding is OFF!
Airs Monday 26 May 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
After the pre-wedding day rehearsal DISASTER, Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) realises she is not going to get her fairytale ending with Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Tane wants to make things official between him and Harper, since she is pregnant with their baby, Archie.
However, it's become clear that Tane doesn't love Harper and it's going to be more of a marriage of convenience.
Unwilling to raise her son in a loveless marriage, Harper decides to CANCEL the wedding at the last moment!
Harper's sister Dana (Ally Harris), who has had concerns all along about the whirlwind engagement and wedding plans, offers emotional support.
While the Best Man, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), is tasked with returning Harper's engagement ring to Tane...
Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) has decided she wants to get re-engaged to boyfriend Cash!
However, since copper Cash has just found himself caught-in-the-middle of the wedding fallout between Tane and Harper, it's going to be tricky for Eden to find the right moment to raise the subject.
PLUS, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) starts to wonder how she is going to manage juggling her solo music career with her job at the surf board shop.
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
