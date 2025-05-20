Home and Away spoilers: Harper and Tane's wedding is OFF!

Harper refuses to get into a loveless marriage with Tane and reaches a heartbreaking decision on Home and Away...

After the pre-wedding day rehearsal DISASTER, Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) realises she is not going to get her fairytale ending with Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Tane wants to make things official between him and Harper, since she is pregnant with their baby, Archie.



However, it's become clear that Tane doesn't love Harper and it's going to be more of a marriage of convenience.



Unwilling to raise her son in a loveless marriage, Harper decides to CANCEL the wedding at the last moment!

Harper's sister Dana (Ally Harris), who has had concerns all along about the whirlwind engagement and wedding plans, offers emotional support.



While the Best Man, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), is tasked with returning Harper's engagement ring to Tane...

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) has decided she wants to get re-engaged to boyfriend Cash!



However, since copper Cash has just found himself caught-in-the-middle of the wedding fallout between Tane and Harper, it's going to be tricky for Eden to find the right moment to raise the subject.



PLUS, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) starts to wonder how she is going to manage juggling her solo music career with her job at the surf board shop.

