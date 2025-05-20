Home and Away spoilers: Harper refuses to co-parent with ex-fiance Tane!

Will angry Harper ban ex-fiance Tane from having access to baby Archie on Home and Away?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is down-in-the-dumps after receiving the engagement ring back from his now ex-fiancee, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), on Home and Away.



Harper called-off the wedding after Tane finally admitted that he's not in love with her.



The only reason he wants to make things official between them is because Harper is pregnant with their baby, Archie.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, there's another blow for Tane...



He wants to return to the original plan and co-parent with Harper.



However, she's angry that he is acting like nothing has changed between them.



As things get heated between the ex-couple, angry Harper warns Tane that she intends to raise baby Archie as a single parent!



Wedding Best Man Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is forced to step-in to keep the peace, as Tane refuses to be banned from seeing his son...

Cash is caught in the middle of an argument between Tane and Harper on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), are in full baby-making mode!



Levi is officially on board with Mackenzie's desire for a child following their visit to Queensland.

However, the couple struggle to find some quality alone time together at the farmhouse.



Will they come clean with their housemates, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) and his girlfriend Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) about why they are spending so much time in the bedroom!

Will Abigail and Mali find out about Levi and Mackenzie's baby plans on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

