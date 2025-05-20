Home and Away spoilers: Harper refuses to co-parent with ex-fiance Tane!
Airs Tuesday 27 May 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is down-in-the-dumps after receiving the engagement ring back from his now ex-fiancee, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Harper called-off the wedding after Tane finally admitted that he's not in love with her.
The only reason he wants to make things official between them is because Harper is pregnant with their baby, Archie.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, there's another blow for Tane...
He wants to return to the original plan and co-parent with Harper.
However, she's angry that he is acting like nothing has changed between them.
As things get heated between the ex-couple, angry Harper warns Tane that she intends to raise baby Archie as a single parent!
Wedding Best Man Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is forced to step-in to keep the peace, as Tane refuses to be banned from seeing his son...
Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), are in full baby-making mode!
Levi is officially on board with Mackenzie's desire for a child following their visit to Queensland.
However, the couple struggle to find some quality alone time together at the farmhouse.
Will they come clean with their housemates, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) and his girlfriend Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) about why they are spending so much time in the bedroom!
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.