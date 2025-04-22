Home and Away spoilers: Is Sonny jealous of Remi?
Sonny Baldwin (played by Ryan Bown) just wants to have a good time now he's in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
And mostly at the expense of his long-time mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).
Sonny has been totally upfront about wanting to help Remi spend some of his trust fund money!
However, could it be that Sonny is also secretly jealous to see the way Remi has landed on his feet with his music career and girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin)?
After failing to find anyone to hang out with, Sonny passes by the beach where he sees Remi and Bree enjoying a romantic beach picnic.
Sonny can't help but feel jealous over seeing how good Remi has got it.
How come Remi always gets what he wants in life?
John Palmer (Shane Withington) is determined to find out why Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has been trying to avoid him.
Both John and friend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) have been trying to look out for Irene since she returned home from the rehab clinic.
But Irene is finding their well-meaning intentions too much to bear!
John and Leah visit Irene at the beach house and attempt to get her to open-up about what's going on.
But instead, she unleashes with an angry outburst...
Shaken by some harsh home truths, John suddenly decides he is going to back-off and leave town for a while!
Has angry Irene driven John away?
