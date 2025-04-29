Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Remi kick Sonny out of the house!

Find out why Remi and Sonny have a massive fallout on Home and Away!

Sonny Baldwin (played by Ryan Bown) is about to cross a line with his long-time mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), on today's episode of Home and Away (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The day begins with Sonny and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) discussing his car restoration project.



It's already costing a lot of money to get the car fixed-up.



A mysterious bloke, Gage (Tom Wilson), listens in on their conversation at Salt.



As he is leaving, Gage tells them he is looking for people who might be interested in making some extra money on the side...



Later, Sonny downloads to Remi's girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), some more about his long-time friendship with Remi.



However, somewhere along the way, Sonny misreads the signals and leans in to KISS Bree!



Uh-oh...

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) remains puzzled about why Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is showing so little interest in her sister Harper's (Jessica Redmayne) upcoming wedding day.



Doesn't she want to get involved with the celebrations?



Irene claims she is too busy sticking to her schedule after leaving the rehab clinic.



But when Dana pushes for the truth, will Irene admit the REAL reason she doesn't want to attend Harper and Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) BIG day?

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has decided to relaunch her solo music career!



And she wants Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to be her manager.



Now that Lyrik is no more, Justin is convinced into helping Kirby.



But they are going to need money to pay for studio time if Kirby is going to record new music.



Will Kirby have to take out a hefty loan?

