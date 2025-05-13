Home and Away spoilers: Eliza starts a fire!
Airs Tuesday 20 May 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is alarmed by an angry confontation with foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Eliza demands Roo returns the knife she found hidden in her bedroom.
Even though the stolen fishing knife belongs to Roo's dad Alf (Ray Meagher).
Roo tries to find out more about Eliza's music box which is filled with creepy items linked to her past...
Meanwhile, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) witnesses the showdown between Roo and Eliza.
Having already seen Eliza's violent side, Tane warns his pregnant fiancee Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) not to get involved.
So when Eliza later discovers Tane has blocked her latest attempt to visit with Harper and her unborn baby, things take a fiery turn...
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is on edge, waiting to find out if her manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has managed to get back the recording right to her old songs from record label executive, Forrest Duke.
It could be the key to making... or breaking her attempt to relaunch her solo music career!
Meanwhile, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is surprised to find an envelope full of money on the doorstep.
It's from Remi's mate, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), who is determined to make amends after their fallout.
But will Remi wonder WHERE Sonny managed to suddenly get his hands on so much ca$h?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
