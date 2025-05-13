Home and Away spoilers: Eliza starts a fire!

Troubled teenager Eliza snaps after a confrontation with foster mum Roo and starts a fire on Home and Away...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is alarmed by an angry confontation with foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Eliza demands Roo returns the knife she found hidden in her bedroom.

Even though the stolen fishing knife belongs to Roo's dad Alf (Ray Meagher).



Roo tries to find out more about Eliza's music box which is filled with creepy items linked to her past...



Meanwhile, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) witnesses the showdown between Roo and Eliza.

Having already seen Eliza's violent side, Tane warns his pregnant fiancee Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) not to get involved.



So when Eliza later discovers Tane has blocked her latest attempt to visit with Harper and her unborn baby, things take a fiery turn...

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is on edge, waiting to find out if her manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has managed to get back the recording right to her old songs from record label executive, Forrest Duke.

It could be the key to making... or breaking her attempt to relaunch her solo music career!



Meanwhile, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is surprised to find an envelope full of money on the doorstep.



It's from Remi's mate, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), who is determined to make amends after their fallout.



But will Remi wonder WHERE Sonny managed to suddenly get his hands on so much ca$h?

