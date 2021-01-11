New cast announced for Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy'

The Umbrella Academy just got a whole new set of siblings.

A whole host of faces were announced for the third season of The Umbrella Academy. This is a whole other group of adopted Hargreeves siblings, including a twisted version of a previously-dead character, and ... a sentient floating cube.

In total, six additional actors have been announced for the show, joining Justin H. Min at the Sparrow Academy. For those not in the know, the Sparrow Academy is the new school of superpowered youngsters established by the time-travel shenanigans at the end Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy.

Justin H. Min plays an alternate-reality Ben Hargreeves, but he isn’t exactly the softie that we saw sacrifice himself in Season 2. This Ben is Sparrow No. 2, and is described as a "Machiavellian tactician" who is "vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant" and "determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs."

Justin Cornwell plays the No. 1 Sparrow, Marcus. Marcus is described as "a charming, chiseled colossus" and "as smart as he is strong." The streamer for the show says Marcus "oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice.\"’ A suitable rival for the returning Ben Hargreeves, then.

Sparrow No. 3 is Fei, played by Britne Oldford. Fei "sees the world in a special way and comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you," apparently.

Jake Epstein is Alphonso, the No. 4 of the Sparrow family. Alphonso is a scarred, chiselled figure who’s been fighting crime for years, and compensates for this with ‘a caustic and biting sense of humor’.

Genesis Rodriguez plays No. 5, Sloane. Sloane is apparently a "romantic" and "a dreamer," but one who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world’. Expect this to conflict with a sense of obligation and duty to the rest of the Sparrow family in season three.

Cazzie David rounds out the announcements as Sparrow No. 6, aka Jayme. Jayme "is a loner hidden under a hoodie," but one who has access to a "fear-inducing snarl." This is probably why she can’t make friends, since seeing it makes you want to flee in the opposite direction.

The seventh announcement post is the weirdest, as it lists none other than the newcomer "existential dread-inducing psykronium cube" as a character called Christopher. Since no actor has been announced, we don’t know if this floating telekinetic cube has a voice or is purely VFX.

Apparently, this floating cube will hand out advice as a sort of oracle figure for the other Sparrow Academy siblings, but can 'turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear' in those he doesn't like

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is set to enter production in Toronto in February.