How to watch The Killing Kind online: stream the British crime drama

A new must-watch crime thriller is dropping soon, with The Killing Kind arriving on Thursday, September 7 based on the hit book of the same name.

Episodes: 6

Debut: Thursday, September 7

The Killing Kind follows the tense drama between Emma Appleton's Ingrid, a successful barrister, and Colin Morgan's John, a stalker who she successfully defended.

Their professional relationship turns romantic but then turns dramatic, and perhaps John's history of stalking could turn into something more dire.

Fans of British crime dramas absolutely need to tune into this new show, which is a rather peculiar one in that it's not made by British broadcaster. So here's how to watch The Killing Kind so you can make sure to catch it.

How to watch The Killing Kind

You'll be able to watch The Killing Kind using streaming service Paramount Plus, with the Paramount-owned streaming service further dipping its toes into the world of British television.

There's a 7-day free trial for Paramount Plus in most regions, but if you've already used that or want to sign up for longer, a subscription costs $5.99 / £6.99 per month (in the US there's also a Showtime tier which lets you watch Showtime as well for $11.99 monthly).

Unlike some streaming shows that release weekly, all of The Killing Kind will be available to watch straight away from Thursday, September 7. All six episodes in the series will be released at the same time, so you'll need to be able to pace yourselves when watching them!

We should point out, though, that The Killing Kind won't release in the US straight away. While the UK gets it on the release day, no US release date has been announced yet. Saying that it'll likely come to the streamer before too long, and we'll update you when it does.

How to watch The Killing Kind everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Killing Kind, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

