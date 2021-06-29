'Van Der Valk' Season 2: Release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Van Der Valk Season 2 has begun filming in Amsterdam and after the success of the first series, we're desperate to see more of the maverick Dutch detective.

Marc Warren won rave reviews as Piet Van Der Valk when ITV and PBS revived the hit 1970s series starring Barry Foster last year, but the Dutch capital's picturesque scenery proved equally popular with viewers.

It's been confirmed the show will return for a new 3 part series. Here's everything you need to know...

Like the first series, the second will be made up of three feature-length episodes. There's no official release date from ITV in the UK and PBS in the US at this stage, but with filming starting in June 2021, a 2022 broadcast seems likely.

The first series received good ratings when it was released in spring 2020, so channel bosses might try for a similar release date this time around.

Van Der Valk Series 2 cast

Marc Warren (Beecham House, The Good Wife) will return as the mercurial detective, Commissaris Piet Van der Valk, with Maimie McCoy (All Creatures Great and Small, Grantchester) once again playing his partner, Detective Lucienne Hassell.

"It’s been such an amazing response and such huge audiences," said Maimie when asked about a prospective second series last May. "I think as a team we’ve created something that’s the beginning of something brilliant. We’re all itching to get back to it and building those relationships and creating those characters.”

Luke Allen-Gale (The Borgias), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Ready Player One), and Darrell D’Silva (Domina) return to their respective roles within Van Der Valk's team, while Emma Fielding (Years and Years) is back as the detective's boss, Julia Dahlman. Guest stars are also expected to be confirmed at a later date.

Van Der Valk Season 2 plot

Plot details are rather thin on the ground at this stage, but writer Chris Murray teased a few details about the three new stand-alone episodes in a statement.

“Against the bustling backdrop of the stunning city of Amsterdam, Van der Valk and his team will continue to investigate and solve compelling murder mysteries in this latest season.

"Storylines explored will include an explosive battle between an alternative community and the city’s establishment, the dysfunction of a family at the heart of the city’s historic diamond industry, and sexual exploitation within the world of classical music that goes right to the top.”

Where can I watch Van Der Valk Season 1?

All three episodes of the first series are available on the ITV Hub for viewers watching in the UK. US viewers can stream them on Amazon Prime and iTunes.

Is there a trailer?

There is no trailer available at this stage, but we'll be sure to post it here when it drops! Here's a teaser for the first season to tide you over until then.