'Mammals' — everything we know about the new Amazon series starring James Corden

Mammals is a newly-announced comedy-drama from Amazon Studios that’s written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning playwright and screenwriter Jez Butterworth (Jerusalem, Spectre) and starring none other than James Corden.

Amazon has only just revealed the show, and they’re keeping all story details under lock and key for the time being, but there’s a huge amount of talent attached to the show that’s just about to begin production.

Here’s everything we know about Mammals so far.

Amazon has only just announced the new series, but they haven’t revealed a release date just yet, but the series will be an Amazon Prime Video exclusive.

Filming is only set to begin on Mammals this much, so it might be a little while before we get to see the new show.

How many episodes of Mammals are there?

Mammals is a 6-part comedy series.

Mammals cast

Amazon has assembled a truly star-studded cast for Mammals.

Tony, Emmy and BAFTA Award-winner James Corden (Gavin & Stacey, The Late Late Show), Oscar and BAFTA nominee Sally Hawkins (Paddington, The Shape of Water), Melia Kreiling (Filthy Rich, Salvation), Colin Morgan (Humans, Merlin) Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, The Inbetweeners) and Samuel Anderson (Witless, Another Life) will all appear.

Talking about his leads, Jez Butterworh said: “James Corden is the only ten-time Emmy winning chat show host to also win the Tony Award for Best Actor. His performance in One Man Two Governors was like seeing Mickey Rooney, Terry-Thomas and The Marx Brothers rolled into one.

“His Smithy in Gavin and Stacey is for the ages — he took a needy, big-hearted mess of a supporting character and made it iconic. But neither is a patch on his Sea Monster in The Late Late Show Shape of Water sketch with Sally Hawkins. Google it.”

“I am jubilant to be working with Sally again, and Colin Morgan too. Alongside the astonishingly talented Melia Kreiling, they make a team of world-class storytellers", he added.

Mammals plot

Story details are being kept a secret by Amazon, so we don’t know much beyond who’s starring in Mammals right now. However, Jez Butterworth has teased us with a clue as to what the series might be about!

He said: “A good marriage is the most magical thing. In a world of eight billion, you’ve found the one who gets you, ignites your body and soul. Who allows you to grow and flourish. Who gives you the spark, the confidence to become you.

You’re also never going to have sex with anyone else, ever, and then you’re going to die, and be dead forever.”