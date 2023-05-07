The Gymnasts: release date, cast, first looks and everything you need to know

The Gymnasts is a thriller series on Paramount+ features real-life gymnasts in a tale of murder, rivalry and high-stakes competition.

The Gymnasts on Paramount Plus is an Italian thriller series that takes a look at the dark side of competitive gymnastics, peering behind the smiles and shimmering leotards into a world of intense pressure, bitter rivalries and those willing to do anything in pursuit of success.

Starring a host of real-life competitive gymnasts, including Alessia De Falco, Catinca Petrescu and Giada Savi, the drama follows the teens as they head to the eerie Italian Alps to fight for a chance at Olympic selection. But when the body of a rival gymnast is found dead, it seems some of the athletes will go to any lengths to win.

“I was training in the gym one day and a message arrived from my coach which asked for gymnasts to audition for the series,” says Giada Savi, who plays Carla, the authoritative leader of the Italian gymnastics team. “I was immediately excited because even as a child I would have loved to act but then I gave it up, precisely to pursue gymnastics. This way I could do both.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Paramount Plus series The Gymnasts…

The Gymnasts launches with the first two episodes on Paramount Plus on Friday May 26 2023, with the rest of the six-part series following weekly.

The Gymnasts plot

Set in the isolated Italian Alps, The Gymnasts follows a group of young gymnasts as they endure the toughest weeks of their lives. As they all fight for the chance to be selected for the Olympics, tensions bubble over, obsessions escalate, and friendships are ripped apart. The gymnasts face physical and psychological violence, endurance tests and drug induced hallucinations. Then, an athlete from a rival team ends up dead and suspicions start to circulate about those who will do anything to get to the top.

The Gymnasts is set at a training camp in the Italian Alps. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The Gymnasts cast

The Gymnasts boasts a cast of real gymnasts. Alessia De Falco plays Martina, the series narrator and former champion who is attempting to make her comeback after a previous accident resulted in a broken wrist. Catinca Petrescu is Angelica, Martina’s main rival and current number one and Giada Savi is the leader of the Italian gymnastics team, Carla.

Alessia De Falco as Martina, the lead character in The Gymnasts. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

All about the book Corpo Libero (The Girls are Good) by Ilaria Bernardini on which the Gymnasts is based

The Gymnasts is adapted from Ilaria Bernardini’s bestselling 2011 novel Corpo Libero aka The Girls Are Good (opens in new tab). “I was inspired to write Corpo Libero/The Girls Are Good when following a group of competitive gymnasts for a documentary I was working on in the 90s,” says Ilaria. “The whole world of competitive gymnastics had me in awe; the work and sacrifice these athletes go through is mind-blowing. Now I'm thrilled to return to that world again with this series.”

Is there a trailer for The Gymnasts?

There's no trailer yet for The Gymnasts but it’s not too long to wait to catch the series. If one drops in the meantime, we’ll post it on here.