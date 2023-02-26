Queen Of The Universe season 2: release date, contestants, judges and all about the 2023 series

Queen Of The Universe season 2 on Paramount Plus sees Mel B (centre) joining the judging panel Graham Norton.

Eurovision fever is already sweeping the UK and Europe as Liverpool gets ready to host the much-anticipated singing competition for 2023. But fans can get an early fix by watching season two of the drag queen equivalent Queen of the Universe on Paramount Plus, which has already proved to be a huge hit when it launched in 2021.

King of Eurovision commentary Graham Norton is back to host, while Spice Girls singer Mel B joins judges RuPaul’s Drag Race stalwart Michelle Visage, drag superstar Trixie Mattel and singer and actress Vanessa Williams. For those of you who missed the first series, 10 of the world’s most talented drag queens compete for global domination – but there’s no lip-synching allowed, as it’s all about the voices. Each episode features the world’s fiercest queens as they perform a musical turn in front of the studio audience and ‘pop diva panel.’

Here’s everything we know about Queen Of The Universe season 2 on Paramount Plus…

Queen of the Universe arrives in spring 2023. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Queen Of The Universe season 2 swill premiere on Paramount Plus. US viewers can tune in from Friday March 31 2023 while fans in the UK have to wait an extra day until Saturday April 1.

Is there a trailer for Queen Of The Universe season 2?

Yes a there's a trailer for Queen Of The Universe season 2 which shows the contestants for 2023 and judges! Check out below...

Queen Of The Universe season 2 — the competing drag artists from around the world

British contestant Viola is from Manchester. (Image credit: Paramount+/Joel Palmer)

And the international drag singers for 2023 are...

Aura Eternal – Italy

Aura has already appeared on Drag Race Italia, where she got into the top three. She now wants to showcase her talents on the world stage.

Love Masisi – Netherlands

Love Masisi has previously appeared on Drag Race Holland and is now ready to take on the world.

Chloe V- Brazil

With Brazil having won the first series of Queen Of The Universe, Chloe has big stilettos to fill. But she has a powerhouse of a voice, so is hoping to retain that crown for her country.

Jazell Royale – US

From Orlando in Florida, US hopeful Jazell is an award-winning pageant queen whose videos have gone viral in her home country. Now she wants to show off her voice as well as her good looks.

Maxie – Philippines

Maxie is well known in the Philippines as a top-tier performer but has never left her home country before. Now she wants to achieve her dream of winning the Queen Of The Universe crown.

Militia Scunt – US

With her soulful voice, dancing ability and unique sense of style, Pittsburgh drag queen Militia Scunt is ready to become the next drag queen superstar.

Miss Sistrata - Israel

Former soldier Miss Sistrata is swapping a rifle for a mascara wand as she hopes to show the judges what a true diva looks like.

Taiga Brava – Mexico

Taiga is heading to the stage from the sunny shores of Cancun and is confident she has what it takes to make her home country proud.

Trevor Ashley – Australia

Trevor is a seasoned and award-winning theatre queen and has been performing for more than 20 years, but this is her first televised singing competition.

Viola – UK

At 19 years old, Manchester based Viola is the youngest competitor, but she’s a talented musician ready to show that she’s a rising star just waiting to shine.

The US contestant is from Florida. (Image credit: Paramount Plus/Joel Palmer)

Queen Of The Universe season 2 judges Mel B, Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams and Trixie Mattel

The four judges for Queen Of The Universe season 2 are below...

Michelle Visage

Singer, TV host, actress and DJ Michelle Visage is a regular judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She’s also hosted Whatcha Packin’ and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. Michelle was a judge on Ireland’s Got Talent and took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

Queen Of The Universe judge Michelle Visage. (Image credit: Paramount Plus/Guy Levy)

Mel B

Spice Girl Mel B has taken over from last season’s judge Leona Lewis. She has already been a judge on America’s Got Talent, The X Factor and The Masked Singer Australia as well as team captain on Celebrity Juice and a contestant on The Circle. Mel has also hosted Lip Sync Battle UK and she appeared on Dancing with the Stars, so she knows how it feels to be on the other side of the judging panel.

Mel B is a judge for Queen of the Universe season 2.. (Image credit: Getty)

Vanessa Williams

Singer and actress Vanessa Williams has released several albums, including The Sweetest Days, and starred in films including The Pick-Up Artist, Shaft and Don Quixote as well as the hit US series Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives. She was also a co-host on The Talk and Entertainment Tonight.

Vanessa Williams is back in the judging hotseat. (Image credit: Paramount Plus/Guy Levy)

Trixie Mattel

Drag star Trixie, whose real name is Brian Michael Firkus, won RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in season 3. Trixie also has a singing career, appeared in the series Super Drags and hosted UNHhhh and The Pit Stop.

Judge Trixie Mattel. (Image credit: Paramount Plus/Guy Levy)

Queen Of The Universe host Graham Norton

Graham Norton hosts Queen Of The Universe season 2. (Image credit: Getty)

Graham Norton also hosted Queen of The Universe season 1 in 2021. He of course has been the voice of Eurovision since taking over from Terry Wogan in 2009 and is a regular judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, so this hybrid proved to be the perfect show for him last season. Graham also hosts his talk show The Graham Norton Show, which has run since 2007, and before that had his own series So Graham Norton (1998-2002) and V Graham Norton (2002-2003). He’s no stranger to the big screen either having featured in the movies Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, The Stand-In and Soul, in which he voiced the character Moonwind.