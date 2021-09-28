‘Queen Of The Universe’: our guide to the international drag queen singing contest based on Eurovision

Queen Of The Universe should delight fans of Eurovision, as the latest international singing contest is guaranteed to blow you away! Graham Norton is the King of Eurovision commentary but now he’ll be introducing the queens of the world, as he hosts this singing competition for the very best drag queens from around the globe.

Produced by World of Wonder, the creators of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the series will see countries going head to head with their top drag queens. But there will be no lip-synching to be seen because it’s all about the best voices.

Promotional material for the show teases: “high heels, high octaves and high competition – this drag queen singing competition will blow your wig off.” We can’t wait!

Viewers in the US will be able to catch Queen Of The Universe on Paramount Plus from Thursday Dec. 2. There’s no news yet about when and which channel UK viewers can watch, but we’ll update this page as soon as we hear anything. As Graham Norton is hosting the show is very likely to be coming to the UK soon after the US release date.

Paramount Plus Original Series: Everything new coming to the service

‘Queen Of The Universe’ host Graham Norton

Graham Norton is no stranger to drag queen performances as he’s been a regular judge on the hugely successful RuPaul’s Drag Race UK for three seasons, alongside RuPaul himself, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr. He’s also the host of the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest coverage, which he took over from Terry Wogan, so this show sounds like the perfect mix for him. In fact Eurovision is so entrenched in him that Graham even appeared in the 2020 movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Graham also hosts his own chat show The Graham Norton Show (2007-present) which sees him havign a laugh with some pretty major stars. Previous to that presented the shows So Graham Norton (1998-2002) and V Graham Norton (2002-2003). He also voiced the character of Moonwind in the animation movie Soul, starring Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, and has written the bestselling novel Holding, a thriller set in Ireland. ITV is currently making an adaption of Holding which stars Conleth Hill as Sergeant PJ Collins.

Graham Norton as a judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' alongside Ru, Matt Lucas and Michelle Visage.. (Image credit: BBC)

Where is ‘Queen Of The Universe’ filmed?

Queen Of The Universe is being filmed at London’s Excel Centre in East London between the end of September and October 8. It’s shot in front of a live audience so promises to be lively and lots of fun!

‘Queen Of The Universe’ drag artists

Casting for Queen Of The Universe began in May this year but the list of contestants is a closely guarded secret. Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race can hope to see some familiar faces as well as new acts to admire.