'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' Season 3 — release date, contestants, trailer, and everything you need to know

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3 is set to hit our screens on BBC3 this autumn, jam-packed with all the glitter, shade, and slaying Queens you could ask for!

After a sparkling second series, the prestigious Queen herself, RuPaul will be coming back, along with a new line-up of celebrity guests (who are yet to be announced!) to crown the next vibrant hopeful as The Next Drag Race Superstar.

There is currently no confirmed release date for the upcoming series on BBC3! But we can’t wait for Autumn to come soon enough.

What happens in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3?

After Glaswegian queen Lawrence Chaney was crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar in season two, 12 new fabulous Drag-athletes will compete in the Olympics of Drag for the esteemed title this year.

Across ten episodes, the queens will face challenges that will test their Drag mastery to the max. Watch them slay and lip sync like their lives depended on it and sashay their way to victory.

Also, “Prepare for even more dips, trips, splits, and kicks all served with a healthy loving dose of shade!” the BBC has teased. What would this series be without it?

Is there a trailer?

There has been no full-length trailer released yet, but the BBC3 Twitter account posted an exciting eleven-second teaser clip, showing an array of hands with long nails and colourful accessories popping through the backgrounds with upbeat and lively music playing along. Followed by the words “Release The Queens!”

It's official, #DragRaceUK Series 3 is coming THIS AUTUMN! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Af6a2Ee4YfJuly 19, 2021 See more

Can you still watch the previous series?

Yes, great news! If you missed the first two series or simply want to rewatch the show again because both the first two series are available to watch right now on iPlayer. That's 19 episodes to enjoy!