Sexy Beast — cast, plot and all about this prequel series to the hit movie

Sexy Beast, the British movie in 2000 starring Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley, was a huge hit and now this series of the same name acts as its prequel.

Filmed in Liverpool, the eight-part series of Sexy Beast sees Gal Dove and Don Logan, the characters originally played by Winstone and Kingsley, as best friends and small-town thieves living their best lives in 1990s east London. But as we delve deeper into their complicated relationship we see Gal, now played by James McArdle),descend into the madness of the criminal world while struggling to maintain a friendship with Logan (Emun Elliott). And then the pair are offered the chance to work on a high profile heist by Teddy Bass (Stephen Moyer), a rising star in the criminal world. Normal People star Sarah Greene plays Deedee, an adult film star, while Tamsin Greig is Don’s formidable older sister Cecilia.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Sexy Beast series on Paramount Plus…

Sexy Beast is an eight-part series that will air on Paramount Plus in the UK and around the world in 2023 but, as yet, there’s no definite release date. Keep checking this page and we’ll update you with the air date when we hear anything.

* Paramount Plus price: cost, deals and content for the streaming service.

Is there a trailer for sexy Beast?

There's no trailer for Sexy Beast yet. When one is released, we’ll post it on here. But in the meantime take a look at the trailer for the original Sexy Beast film starring Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley...

Sexy Beast plot

Sexy Beast the prequel series follows petty thieves Gal Dove and Don Logan a decade before we see them in the original movie. This time, they are living in east London during the vibrant yet volatile 90s and enjoying their ill-gotten gains. They are best friends but their relationship is complex as Gal becomes seduced by the criminal underworld. He also finds himself falling in love with adult film star Deedee, who has the potential to ruin his life. Then the friends are given the opportunity to work on a big, but risky, job by criminal bigwig, Teddy Bass.

Sexy Beast cast — James McArdle as Gal Dove

James plays Gal, a criminal with big aspirations. He played Deacon Mark Burton in Mare of Easttown, alongside Kate Winslet, and is Niv Lek in Star Wars: Episode VII – the Force Awakens. He’s also been in Mary Queen of Scots, ’71, Ammonite and Private Peaceful as well as the TV series Love & Marriage, Life After Life and Appropriate Adult.

James McArdle is playing Gal Dove. (Image credit: Getty)

Emun Elliott plays Don Logan

Emun Elliott plays Gal’s friend and fellow thief, Don. Emun played Dr Christian King in Paradox, Richie in Threesome, John Moray in The Paradise,and Kenny in Guilt. He's also had roles in Vera, Game of Thrones and Jonathan Creek. He played Brance in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and is about to star in Prime Video drama The Rig and BBC1 drama The Gold.

In Sexy Beast, Emun Elliott is playing criminal Don Logan. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in Sexy Beast

Sexy Beast has a great cast of well-know actors including True Blood star Stephen Moyer plays gangster Teddy Bass while Normal People and Frank of Ireland star Sarah Greene is Deedee, an adult film star. Friday Night Dinner star Tamsin Greig is Cecilia, Don’s stern older sister

Also look out for former EastEnders actor Nitin Ganatra, Hollyoaks star David Kennedy, Eliza Bennett (Dynasty), Clea Martin (Hanna), Nicholas Nunn (The Victim), John Dagleish (The Third Day), Robbie Gee (Motherland), Paul Kaye (The Stranger), Lex Shrapnel (Infiniti), Cally Lawrence (Who Is Alice) and Alice Bailey Johnson (This is Going to Hurt) also star.

EastEnders star Nitin Ganatra rocks up in Sexy Beast. (Image credit: BBC)

Sarah Greene in Frank of Ireland. (Image credit: Channel 4)

More about Sexy Beast, the original 2000 movie

The original movie of Sexy Beast was released in 2000 and starred Ben Kingsley as brutal gangster Don Logan. He visits his old friend Gal, a retired safecracker who now lives in Spain, to persuade him to take on one last job. But while Gal is reluctant, Don doesn’t take no for an answer. Ian McShane played gangster boss Teddy Bass while Amanda Redman was actress Deedee Dove. James Fox played Harry.