How to watch Sexy Beast: stream the crime prequel show online or on TV

A classic British crime movie is, two decades later, getting a TV show prequel: Sexy Beast is a new series set in the distant past of the 1990s, that shows how all the characters of the same-titled 2001 film came to be.

In Sexy Beast, James McArdle and Emun Elliott play two entry-level criminals in 1990s London. They finally work their way into the big time, but this puts pressure on their family and romantic relationships and threatens to ruin their friendship.

You don't need to have seen the movie Sexy Beast to enjoy the TV show Sexy Beast, but in this guide, we'll help you figure out how to watch both of them, so you can do so in either order.

How to watch the Sexy Beast TV show

The new Sexy Beast TV show is an original production for the streaming service Paramount Plus, so you'll need to sign up to watch the program.

Paramount Plus costs $5.99 / £6.99 per month to sign up, and in the US there's also a higher tier for $11.99 each month that removes ads and lets you watch Showtime content too.

You can sign up for Paramount Plus via its standalone streaming service or, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, by using a Prime Video Channel which adds Paramount's content to your usual Prime Video library.

How to watch the Sexy Beast movie

Now that you've signed up for Paramount Plus in order to watch the Sexy Beast TV show, you already have access to the movie too!

That's because the original Sexy Beast film is also on Paramount Plus, both the standalone streaming service and the channel on Prime Video, Apple TV and Roku.

Since the movie came out in the distant past, you can also buy these things called 'physical discs' if you'd rather have it to keep. It's even on VHS if you look hard enough!

You can find Sexy Beast on DVD at Amazon here.

How to watch Sexy Beast everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Sexy Beast, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.