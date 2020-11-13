'The Rig' on Amazon Prime: Everything you need to know about the new supernatural thriller

The Rig is a recently announced horror series on Amazon Prime, directed by John Strickland (Bodyguard, Line Of Duty) and follows the crew on the fictional Kishorn Bravo oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast on the dangerous waters of the North Sea. When the group of workers is due to return to the mainland, an eerie fog descends, and a mysterious force begins to take hold as the team find themselves suddenly cut off from all communication with the outside world.

'The Rig' on Amazon Prime: Who’s starring in it?

Casting is currently being confirmed for The Rig. The casting director is Kelly Valentine-Hendry who has worked on hit TV series Fleabag and Broadchurch.

'The Rig' on Amazon Prime: Where’s it being filmed?

It will be the first Amazon Original Series filmed exclusively in Scotland. Filming will take place on a Scottish oil rig and also at FirstStage Studios, a new studio complex established at Leith docks by BAFTA-winning producer Bob Last and Jason Connery, son of the late James Bond star Sean Connery. The studio buildings were once the home of engineering firm VA Tech. In 2017 they were used to make Disney/Marvel's blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.

'The Rig' on Amazon Prime: what can viewers expect?

“The Rig is a brilliant story, expertly told, in the most dramatic of settings,” says Georgia Brown, Director of European Amazon Originals for Prime Video. “It asks searching questions about nature and the environment, about what it takes to survive and to be human.”

'The Rig' will have the same director as hit crime thriller Line of Duty (cast above) (Image credit: BBC/World Productions Ltd)

'The Rig' on Amazon Prime: what else do we know?

The thriller has been created by new writer David Macpherson and is produced by Wild Mercury Productions (Troy: Fall Of A City, Humans). Derek Wax, Managing Director of Wild Mercury says: “The Rig is a character-driven, epic thriller, full of heart-grabbing action and bold, original ideas. David Macpherson captures life on a North Sea oil rig with extraordinary authenticity.”

'The Rig' on Amazon Prime: how many episodes and when will it be shown?

The Rig will be six parts in total. Production is due to begin next year in Scotland. No release date has currently been announced. The series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries.

The Rig on Amazon Prime: What other films and TV dramas have been set on oil rigs or in the North Sea?

The claustrophobic and isolated settings of oil rigs have provided dramatic backdrops for several thrillers over the years including 2016 film Deepwater Horizon, which starred Mark Wahlberg and Kurt Russell and was based on tragic real life events when an oil rig exploded in 2010 in the Gulf of Mexico. There was also Sector 7 (2011) in which members of a crew were brutally mutilated by an attacking sea creature plus other high-octane thrillers The Thing Below (2010) and The Rig (2010) starring William Forsythe.

British viewers may also remember the 1980s series Triangle on BBC1 starring Larry Lamb and Kate O’Mara set aboard a North Sea ferry. The soap-opera style drama, filmed on board a real ferry, ran for three series between 1981 and 1983 but became the butt of jokes thanks to its stilted dialogue, clichéd relationships and the ongoing filming challenges caused by the inclement weather at sea.