Immaculate: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Sydney Sweeney horror movie

Sydney Sweeney's movie career continues to roll along, with the actress starring in the 2024 new movie Immaculate. The horror movie combines classic scares and evil spirits with the setting of a church, which has served as a popular combination for many classic movies in the genre in the past.

In fact, it's a popular combination for 2024 movies, as Immaculate and The First Omen look to have some key similarities. This isn't the first time that Hollywood has had two movies with plots that closely mirror one another (and it certainly won't be the last), but it should make for a fun comparison as to which movie audiences favor.

Below you'll find everything that you need to know about Immaculate, from its release date to cast to plot and more.

Immaculate is set to release exclusively in movie theaters on March 22, though it will have its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival a couple of weeks before then. That makes it one of the spring movies to keep an eye on this year.

That release date also has it coming out ahead of The First Omen, which hits theaters a couple of weeks later on April 5.

Immaculate cast

Sweeney plays the lead role of Cecilia in Immaculate, the devout nun who comes to an illustrious convent that serves as the movie's setting. Sweeney has really burst onto the scene in recent years, initially with her role in a pair of hit HBO series, Euphoria and The White Lotus season 1. She has also been growing her list of movie credits, including two other recent releases, the romantic comedy Anyone But You and the superhero movie Madame Web.

There's a White Lotus connection with another member of the Immaculate cast, as Simona Tabasco, who appeared in The White Lotus season 2, also stars in the movie.

The rest of the main cast includes Álvaro Morte (Money Heist) and Benedetta Porcaroli (The Hummingbird).

Immaculate plot

Here is the official synopsis for Immaculate, which was written by Andrew Lobel:

"Sydney Sweeney stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia's warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors."

Based on the movie's title and the trailer that you can watch below, we also know that the movie will revolve around Cecilia somehow becoming pregnant. But is it a miracle or something worse?

Immaculate trailer

Check out the official trailer for Immaculate right here:

Michael Mohan movies

There is a connection between Sweeney and Immaculate director Michael Mohan. Mohan directed the TV series Everything Sucks!, a Netflix show that Sweeney had a role in. But Mohan has also been behind a few movies as well. Check out his full list of feature directing credits:

One Too Many Mornings (2010)

Save the Date (2012)

The Voyeurs (2021)