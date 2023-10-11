Ranking the 10 best Frasier episodes ahead of Paramount Plus revival

Dr. Frasier Crane's return to television screens in the Paramount Plus revival series Frasier is eagerly awaited by die-hard fans of the original series. Over the course of 11 seasons and 264 episodes, Frasier firmly established itself as one of the best sitcoms of its generation and one of the best TV shows of all time.

In the original series, Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) returns home to Seattle to reconnect with his father Martin (John Mahoney) and younger brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), while working as a radio station psychiatrist. Frasier and Niles' wit was often dismissed by the likes of Martin, his physiotherapist Daphne (Jane Leeves), Frasier’s producer Roz (Peri Gilpin) and even Martin’s dog Eddie, each of whom loved to cut the pair down to size as the show perfectly mixed the high and low brow.

But what were the best episodes of Frasier? Take a look below to find out:

10. Frasier season 6 episode 17, "The Dinner Party"

Frasier had a knack with episodes that unfolded in real time. "The Dinner Party" revolves around an excited Frasier asking Niles to help plan a small, but tasteful, soiree. But the process of picking out the guests, deciding which day to have it and dealing with the caterers causes the Crane brothers to instantly want to call it off. Meanwhile, one-by-one, their friends tease how the siblings are co-dependent and slightly peculiar. A delightful slow-burner of an episode that becomes increasingly funny the more the problems add up.

9. Frasier season 7 episode 10, "Back Talk"

It's a minor television miracle Frasier managed to keep Niles' secret infatuation for Daphne so fresh and funny for so long. That's why "Back Talk" is such an important episode, as Daphne finally learns of Niles' feelings for her. Though Daphne initially thinks Frasier is in love with her after overhearing him giving a rambling monologue. When she tells Martin about what she heard, he mistakenly thinks Daphne's talking about Niles. Soon enough the humongous cat is out of the bag. Frasier would never be the same, or quite as good, again.

8. Frasier season 1 episode 21, "Travels with Martin"

John Mahoney's favorite episode sees Frasier take Martin on a holiday of his choice. Martin wants to drive a Winnebago, which Frasier secretly hates. Niles and Daphne join them on the trip, which becomes particularly complicated when they cross the border into Canada and she doesn't have a green card. The fact the brothers are so completely out of their element when dealing with the vehicle and nature, as well as Daphne and Niles being in such close quarters, is what makes this episode so funny.

7. Frasier season 7 episode 13, "They're Playing Our Song"

When the radio station decides every show needs to have its own theme song, the hosts are asked to come up with their own. Cue Frasier becoming obsessed with making his theme song the most grandiose and impressive composition created. Not only does this include hiring an orchestra and a choir to create the jingle, but Niles is brought in to read a dramatic monologue. Ultimately, though, Martin comes up with a catchy, little jingle that tops Frasier's effort. Frasier is always at its best when its lead is obsessed, keeps getting in his own way and his pomposity is on full display.

6. Frasier season 1 episode 24, "My Coffee with Niles"

Inspired by Louis Malle's 1981 indie comedy My Dinner With Andre, the Frasier season 1 finale is another episode that unfolds in real time. This time around, Frasier reflects on his first year back in Seattle, all while avoiding Niles' simple question of, "Are you happy?" Frasier is helped in this regard by the constant interruptions of Daphne, Roz and Martin, who keep on walking into Cafe Nervosa. A prime example of how Frasier was able to bring an unlikely inspiration and unique approach to the sitcom.

5. Frasier season 4 episode 12, "Death And The Dog"

Another example of Frasier subverting the sitcom, this episode uses Eddie to explore themes of depression and anxiety in a subtle but powerful manner. After Eddie refuses to eat his food and acts lethargic, Martin and Daphne become concerned. While they try everything to lift Eddie's spirits, Frasier and Niles laugh at their efforts. It takes the arrival of a dog psychiatrist, who Frasier and Niles obviously poke fun at, to help cure Eddie, while he also makes the humans contemplate their own mental states. A deeply funny, but ultimately profound installment.

4. Frasier season 6 episode 8, "The Seal Who Came To Dinner"

When Niles finally gets a divorce from Maris, he suddenly finds himself impoverished. Desperate to win his Gourmet Club's annual Golden Apron Award, Niles breaks into Maris' beach house to host his own meal. Unfortunately, a stinky dead seal outside the house threatens Niles' success. Frasier tries to dispose of the seal, which causes the neighbors to think he's up to no good. This is where Grammer and Pierce are at their absolute best, as their chemistry and energy makes the episode both gripping and side-splittingly hilarious.

3. Frasier season 2 episode 23, "The Innkeepers"

After learning a famous Seattle restaurant is about to close, Frasier and Niles decide to buy it. They get Martin, Roz and Daphne to help them run it after the chef and all of the kitchen staff quit on the opening night. Just the mere premise of the episode is enough to make Frasier fans laugh and the show manages to deliver on this potential. There are terrific moments of slapstick, as Frasier and Niles get the "In" and "Out" signs to the kitchen doors wrong, while all of the characters soon start erupting in furious anger as things in the kitchen get way too hot.

2. Frasier season 5 episode 14, "The Ski Lodge"

What starts out with Frasier trading his big-screen TV to Roz for a free trip to a ski lodge, ends with Frasier trying to bed Daphne's swimsuit model friend Annie, a male ski instructor trying to do the same with Niles and Niles deciding the time is right for him to declare his love for Daphne. Frasier's effort at a bedroom farce offers constant surprises and belly-laughs. All the characters end up in the wrong bedrooms, while they're also confused about who is actually attracted to who. An episode that's so hysterical you genuinely have to pause it to catch your breath and make sure you don't miss a joke.

1. Frasier season 4 episode 18 "Ham Radio"

The quintessential Frasier episode, "Ham Radio" sees Frasier taking control of a live, old-fashioned radio drama to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the station. Of course, the production soon goes awry. Not only does Frasier expect too much of his actors, but the usually gregarious Bulldog (Dan Butler) gets stage fright, Gil Chesterton (Edward Hibbert) become infuriated at his cut-down role, Roz returns from the dentist unintelligible and Niles is roped in to replace an actor portraying six different accents. Even though the episode mostly unfolds with the cast standing in front of microphones, the writing is so sharp and the performances so pinpoint it results in one of the funniest episodes of television ever.

