Frasier: cast, plot and everything we know about the Frasier reboot

After signing off back in 2004 after 11 seasons and 37 Primetime Emmys, Frasier is coming back to TV. The Kelsey Grammer-starring Cheers spinoff forged its own legacy and now looks not only to entertain established fans of the show, but find a new audience as well as a Paramount Plus original series.

The original Frasier, which ran for more than 200 episodes from 1993 to 2004, focused on Dr. Frasier Crane after he moved back to his hometown of Seattle with his father and brother, played John Mahoney and David Hyde Pierce, respectively, and worked as a radio psychiatrist. In addition to Grammer, Mahoney and Pierce, the series starred Jane Leeves as Daphne, Peri Gilpin as Roz and, of course, Moose as Frasier's dad's dog, Eddie.

Who is back, what is Frasier up to now and when is the reboot available to watch? We've got everything you need to know about the new Frasier TV show right here.

As of right now, there is no confirmed release date for the Frasier reboot. However, Paramount Plus has announced that production on the series has gotten underway, so the wheels are at least in motion.

There's a decent chance that show arrives sometime in 2023, but we'll keep this page updated as news about the Frasier release date becomes available.

Frasier plot

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

There isn't a lot of detail provided on the Frasier reboot, but the official logline from Paramount Plus does reveal one very interesting tidbit — Frasier is leaving Seattle and heading back to Boston, where Cheers took place and the world was first introduced to the character.

Here is the complete synopsis:

"The new series follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!"

The writers of the series are Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces). One other behind-the-scenes note, legendary TV director James Burrows, who directed multiple episodes of both Frasier and Cheers, is directing the first two episodes of the new series.

Frasier cast

It wouldn't be Frasier without Kelsey Grammer, without question the actor's most recognizable role. Grammar played Frasier Crane first on Cheers for more than 200 episodes before the spinoff of the character went on for 11 seasons of its own. He won four Emmys for his performance. Other notable roles in Grammer's career include voicing Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons and his 2023 new movie Jesus Revolution.

No one else from the original cast is slated to be a regular on the reboot (though never count out a cameo).

The new Frasier cast includes Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) as Frasier's son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses) as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Alan's colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio (The Boys) as Freddy's roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith, making his TV debut, as Frasier's nephew, David.

Frasier trailer

No trailer or promo video for the Frasier reboot is available yet. When we have one we'll share it here.

How to watch Frasier

While you wait for the Frasier reboot to arrive on Paramount Plus, the original Frasier TV series is available to stream on Hulu, Paramount Plus and Peacock in the US. UK viewers can also rewatch the original series on Paramount Plus, but also the All 4 and Sky Go streaming services.