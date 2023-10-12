Meet the Frasier cast: who's who in the Paramount Plus reboot

Not only are the blues a-callin', but it's once again time for tossed salads and scrambled eggs. That's right, Dr. Frasier Crane is back on screen nearly 20 years after the legendary NBC sitcom came to an end. And he's joined by a new group of characters as part of the Frasier cast.

Rather than being set in Seattle like its predecessor, the new Frasier takes place in Boston. This is where Cheers, the show that initially introduced the character to viewers, also unfolded. The revival series sees Frasier spending more time with his son Freddie. While Freddie is initially hesitant, Frasier gets a job teaching at a university and moves full-time to the city.

But who else is joining Frasier and Freddie in the revival? Take a look below to discover the Frasier cast, including the characters they're playing and what you might recognize them from.

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane

Kelsey Grammer in Frasier (Image credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Of course Kelsey Grammer is returning to play Dr. Frasier Crane. After debuting in the Cheers season 3 as Diane's (Shelley Long) boyfriend, Grammer made such an impression as the psychiatrist that he became a series regular. When Cheers concluded, Frasier was given his own show, where he'd moved back home to Seattle to start work as a radio psychiatrist. Grammer won six Emmys and three Golden Globes for his work. 19 years later, Frasier is back in Boston, working at a university, reconnecting with an old friend, trying to build a relationship with his son and still looking for love, all while still being the lovable snob that made him so popular.

Most people might recognize Grammer's voice first, as he has played the villainous Sideshow Bob throughout The Simpsons. He also voiced the villain in Toy Story 2. At the same time, Grammer has starred in X-Men: The Last Stand, Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Expendables 3, Like Father, 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Modern Family.

Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frederick "Freddy" Crane

Jack Cutmore-Scott in Frasier (Image credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Frasier's son Freddy was actually born in a season 8 episode of Cheers. However, he played a much bigger role throughout Frasier, appearing in every season as he visited Seattle to spend time with his father. By the end of the show, he is 15. Now in his mid 30s, Freddy works as a firefighter in Boston. While his relationship with Frasier is strained, he still has his father's wit. He also has plenty in common with his down to earth grandfather Martin (John Mahoney).

Jack Cutmore-Scott is an English actor primarily known for his work on the ABC drama Deception. He also appeared in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Magnum P.I., Hawaii Five-O and had roles in Tenet and Dunkirk.

Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall

Nicholas Lyndhurst and Toks Olagundoye in Frasier (Image credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Nicholas Lyndhurst's Alan Cornwall is a professor from England who works at an Ivy League university. He previously studied and was friends with Frasier at Harvard. The trailer suggests the pair pick up where they left off and become drinking buddies again. One small issue he has to contend with though is that he resents the seniority that his colleague Olivia has over him.

British viewers will be very familiar with Lyndhurst's work on the small-screen, particularly as Rodney Trotter in the long running sitcom Only Fools and Horses. He's also appeared in Goodnight Sweetheart, The Two of Us and After You've Gone.

Anders Keith as David Crane

Anders Keith and Jack Cutmore-Scott in Frasier (Image credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Another link to the original series, this one is a little tenuous as David Crane is Frasier's nephew who was born in the series finale of the show. He is the son of Frasier's brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne (Jane Leeves). He is around 19-years-old at the start of the new series. According to Keith, he has Daphne's heart and Niles' neurosis.

A recent graduate of Julliard, Frasier marks Keith's small screen debut.

Toks Olagundoye as Olivia

Toks Olagundoye and Nicholas Lyndhurst in Frasier (Image credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Another employee at the prestigious university, Olivia comes across as the confident, warm and incredibly professional head of its psychology department. But inside she's the complete opposite. She regularly disagrees with Alan, while she hopes to use Frasier's arrival to help her achieve her aims.

Olagundoye has appeared in Castle, The Neighbors, Arcane, Veep, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Rookie and Fatal Attraction.

Jess Salgueiro as Eve

Jack Cutmore-Scott and Jess Salgueiro in Frasier (Image credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Jess Salgueiro portrays Eve, Freddy's girlfriend who doesn't know much about Frasier. She works at a bar that Frasier, Alan, Olivia and Freddy frequent.

The Canadian actress has popped up in Workin' Moms, The Boys, Letterkenny and The Expanse.

Bebe Neuwirth as Lilith Sternin

Kelsey Grammer and Bebe Neuwirth in Cheers (Image credit: Paramount/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

While she won't be a series regular, it has already been confirmed that Frasier's even more pretentious and cold ex-wife Lilith appears in the show. Lilith previously starred in Cheers and Frasier, which is unsurprising as she's Freddy's mother. Her and Frasier regularly butt-heads over how to treat their son.

A Broadway legend, television viewers know Neuwirth from her work on Law & Order: Trial By Jury, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods and The Good Fight, while she's also been in the movies Jumanji, Say Anything …, and How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days.

Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle

Kelsey Grammer and Peri Gilpin in Frasier (Image credit: Paramount/Cinematic/Alamy Stock Photo)

Another former character set to make an appearance in Frasier is Roz Doyle, who previously worked as the producer on Frasier's radio show in Seattle. They quickly became close friends and they even slept together once. However, they decided to just remain pals. By the end of Frasier, Roz is the radio station manager.

Gilpin has starred in Make It or Break It, Desperate Housewives, Modern Family, Grey's Anatomy, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Masters of Sex and Broad City.

The Frasier revival is streaming on Paramount Plus, with new episodes premiering every Thursday. Also check out our ranking of the 10 best Frasier episodes.