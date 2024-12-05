Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult have massive projects in December (Skeleton Crew for Law, Nosferatu for Hoult), but you shouldn’t overlook The Order, a crime drama based on a thrilling true story that is now playing.

Adapted from the book The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, The Order recounts an FBI investigation into a string of bank robberies that eventually led to a group of domestic terrorists. Law is playing the FBI agent, while Hoult is the criminal who’s part of the organization he is pursuing.

If that sounds intriguing to you, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch The Order right here.

How to watch The Order in movie theaters

The Order is now playing exclusively in US movie theaters everywhere. At this time, we don’t have a confirmed release date for the movie in the UK.

To find out exactly when and where The Order is playing near you, check out Fandango , which can show you all of the movie theaters in your area where The Order is being shown and available showtimes. You can also purchase your ticket for The Order directly on the site (or the Fandango app if you prefer).

If you're a regular at a particular movie theater, you may want to look into signing up for a movie theater subscription and membership program . In addition to allowing you to see what movies are playing at your favorite movie theater, these programs also offer free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as other moviegoing perks like deals on concessions. Numerous US and UK movie theater chains offer subscription/membership programs.

Is The Order streaming?

No. As of right now, The Order is not available to stream, so going to the movie theaters is your only option to watch it.

We don’t have any info at this time about The Order’s eventual at-home viewing plans, though we can guess that before it lands on a major streaming service it will first become available to rent via digital on-demand platforms.

As news about The Order’s home viewing plans are shared we’ll share them right here.

What else to know about The Order

The Order is directed by Justin Kurzel, from a script written by Zach Baylin. Here is the official synopsis:

“For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and the public panicked throughout the Pacific Northwest. As the attacks become increasingly violent, FBI agent Terry Husk becomes convinced that the robberies are the work of a domestic terrorist gang that plan to use the loot to finance an armed uprising against the US government.

“Based on a true story, The Order follows Husk and his team into the tangled world of white supremacists to try to head off a violent uprising that could shatter the nation. As the militia builds a war chest of over $4 million, Husk pursues the malevolent racist Bob Mathews to a final bloody standoff that will go down in US history.”

In addition to Law and Hoult, The Order stars Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Alison Oliver and Marc Maron.

As far as reviews go, The Order is already “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 89% as of publication.

Watch the trailer for The Order right here for a quick preview of what’s in store with the movie: