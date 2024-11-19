Skeleton Crew: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jude Law Star Wars series

With no Skywalker or baby Yoda in sight, the world of Star Wars is getting a brand new adventure in the Disney Plus original series Skeleton Crew. While the series definitely feels a bit more geared toward a younger audience, Star Wars fans of all ages are likely curious as to what this new series has in store.

Part of that is because Star Wars is admittedly in a bit of a rut right now. The most recent Star Wars series, The Acolyte, was a contentious release by Disney Plus, which despite being rated “Fresh” by critics was a much more mixed bag with fans (unfortunately, in some cases, for toxic reasons). Meanwhile, what’s going on with Star Wars movies is up in the air, with numerous projects in various stages of development (only The Mandalorian spinoff movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, seems on firm footing right now). Can Skeleton Crew reignite a fandom that’s a bit down right now?

We’ll have to wait and see on that. Right now, here is everything you need to know about Skeleton Crew.

Disney Plus will premiere the first two episodes of Skeleton Crew on Tuesday, December 3, exclusively on the Disney Plus streaming service.

After that, a single new episode will be released weekly on the streaming service. With eight episodes expected in total, that should mean Skeleton Crew episodes should premiere through January 14, 2025.

In order to watch Skeleton Crew you must be a Disney Plus subscriber. There are a few options for that in the US: there’s the standalone streaming service (available with or without ads); Disney Plus is included as part of Hulu with Live TV; or you can combine the streaming service with Hulu and ESPN Plus with the Disney Bundle. UK subscribers just have the standalone service, but it also features an ad-supported or ad-free tier.

Skeleton Crew cast

The leads of the series are the young actors playing the four main kids, which include Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Encanto) as Wim, Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Firestarter) as Fern, Kyriana Kratter (Bunk’d) as KB and Robert Timothy Smith (Dear Santa) as Neel.

They are joined on their adventure by Jude Law. While this is Law’s first time in a Star Wars movie, he is no stranger to big franchises having starred as Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts movies, as well as appearing in the MCU’s Captain Marvel and playing Captain Hook in Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy.

Other notable members of the cast include Tunde Adebimpe (Twisters), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead).

Skeleton Crew plot

Created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, here is the official synopsis for Skeleton Crew:

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

Skeleton Crew trailer

Watch the trailer for Skeleton Crew directly below. Just speaking for myself, it looks like this one could be a lot of fun:

Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Skeleton Crew behind the scenes

Helping to guide Skeleton Crew as executive producers are Star Wars TV staples Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Kathleen Kennedy, as well as Watts, Ford and Colin Wilson. Meanwhile the show’s producers are Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki.

A pair of Star Wars veterans are also going to be directing episodes of the new series with Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung. The series will also see notable directors taking on Star Wars for the first time, like Watts, The Green Knight director David Lowery, Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once helmers the Daniels and Beef director Jake Schreier.