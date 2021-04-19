'Peter Pan & Wendy' on Disney Plus — release date, trailer, cast and all you need to know

Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney Plus is another adaptation of the timeless classic about the boy who refused to grow up. This version takes the 1953 Disney animation and transforms it into a real life action movie, with Jude Law taking on the role of Peter’s nemesis, the evil Captain Hook.

Based on J.M. Barrie’s novel, it follows Wendy Darling, played by Ever Anderson, who defies her parents’ wishes for her to go to boarding school and instead travels with her two brothers, John and Michael, to the magical Neverland with Peter Pan, the boy who refuses to grow up, and the mischievous fairy Tinker Bell. She also befriends the brave Lost Boys and encounters pirates and mystical mermaids.

Peter’s nemesis Captain Hook is never far behind, however, and the evil pirate is determined to get rid of Peter for good.

Here’s all the latest news and a quick guide to all things Peter Pan & Wendy coming to Disney+…

Peter Pan & Wendy should be available to watch on Disney+ later this year or some time in 2022 after filming has finished.

Is there a Peter Pan & Wendy trailer?

Not yet.

Peter Pan & Wendy filming locations…

Peter Pan & Wendy is being filmed in Vancouver, Canada, whre the stunning mountain scenery will make the prefect backdrop for Neverland. The film is directed by David Lowery and produced by Jim Whitaker who both worked on the recent live action remake of Pete's Dragon.

Peter Pan & Wendy cast — Jude Law as Captain Hook…

British movie stalwart Jude Law (see main picture) will take on the role of the infamous pirate Captain Hook, who has a personal vendetta against Peter Pan as the youngster cut off his arm in a duel and fed it to a crocodile. So along with the long-suffering Smee (Jim Gaffigan), Hook plots Peter's downfall.

It’s not the first time Jude Law has played a well-known character from a book as he found fame as Dickie Greenleaf alongside Matt Damon as killer Mr Ripley in the film adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s thriller The Talented Mr Ripley. Jude also plays Albus Dumbledore in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films.

Peter Pan & Wendy cast — Alexander Molony as Peter Pan

Peter Pan & Wendy star Alexander Molony from Sky One show The Reluctant Landlord. (Image credit: Sky)

Alexander Molony takes on the much-loved role of Peter Pan, the boy who can fly and takes the Darlings to mystical island home Neverland. He played Charlie in The Reluctant Landlord from 2018 to 2019, which was Romesh Ranganathan’s comic story of a man who reluctantly inherits a pub from his father.

Peter Pan & Wendy cast — Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling...

'Peter Pan & Wendy' star Ever Anderson plays Wendy Darling. (Image credit: Getty)

13-year-old Ever Anderson will play the iconic character Wendy Darling. Previously Ever has had roles in Black Widow and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Peter Pan & Wendy cast — Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell…

Peter Pan & Wendy's Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell. (Image credit: Getty)

Yara Shahidi is taking on the part of tiny, yet mischievous fairy Tinker Bell. She appeared in Salt alongside Angelina Jolie in 2010 and played Zoey Johnson in the series Black-ish from 2014 to 2020 (currently on Disney+). This led to the spin-off Grown-ish which started in 2018 and in which she reprises the role of Zoey. Both of those shows are currently on Disney+

Peter Pan & Wendy cast — who else is starring...

Also among the Peter Pan & Wendy cast are Molly Parker (House of Cards) who plays Mrs Darling, while Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is Mr Darling. Newcomers Joshua Pickering and Jacobi Jupe are Wendy's brothers John and Michael, and another newcomer Alyssa Wapanatâhk is Tiger Lily.

Previous film and TV adaptations of Peter Pan…

Peter Pan — Disney's 1953 classic animated movie. (Image credit: Alamy)

Peter Pan has always been a pantomime and theatre favourite, but the story first hit cinema screens back in 1924 with a silent movie by Paramount.

The famous Disney animation of Peter Pan was released in 1953, which featured the voice of Bobby Driscoll as Peter and songs such as You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!, Second Star to the Right and Following The Leader.

Mia Farrow played Peter on the New York stage in the 1976 musical TV film Peter Pan then in 1991 the story was given a big tweak and the big-budget treatment for the film Hook. This was directed by Steven Speilberg and starred Robin Williams as Peter Pan, Dustin Hoffman as Hook and Julia Roberts as Tinker Bell.

In 2012 an animated series was released called The New Adventures of Peter Pan, while in 2015 Paloma Faith played Tinker Bell in ITV's Christmas drama Peter & Wendy, which set much of the action in Great Ormond Street Hospital, while Hugh Jackman played Blackbeard in the film Pan the same year, which serves as a prequel to the Disney+ Peter & Wendy story.

Dustin Hoffman and Robin Williams in 'Hook'. (Image credit: Alamy)

Peter Pan & Wendy — the original book…

Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie first mentioned the character of Peter Pan in his adult novel The Little White Bird in 1902. In this he’s a seven-day-old baby who flew from his nursery to Kensington Gardens in London where he was taken under the wing of birds and fairies. Barrie then brought the beloved character to life in the theatre, with the West End stage play Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up in 1904. This was expanded into the novel Peter and Wendy in 1911. In 1929 J. M. Barrie gifted the rights to Peter Pan to the children’s hospital Great Ormond Street in London, which means it receives royalties from any productions, books and other products featuring the character.