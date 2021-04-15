'Secrets Of The Whales' — release date on Disney Plus, highlights and everything you need to know

Secrets Of The Whales will feature orca whales in episode one

A new four part-series on Disney Plus, Secrets of The Whales, will plunge viewers deep beneath the ocean to reveal the mysterious and beautiful world of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales.

Narrated by Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Gorillas In The Mist) and executive produced by award-winning filmmaker and conservationist, James Cameron (Avatar) the series ventures deep into the world of whales to witness their lives, their loves, their extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures.

The series can be streamed from 22 April on Disney +.

National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry captured stunning images for Secrets Of The Whales. (Image credit: Disney )

Where was Secrets Of The Whales filmed?

Filming took place in 24 countries, stretching the globe, from Sri Lanka, to Antarctica, Canada to New Zealand.

How long did Secrets Of The Whales take to make?

The four-part series took three years to make and features acclaimed National Geographic photographer and explorer, Brian Skerry who has spent his career filming and photographing animals and marine wildlife.

Brian Skerry travelled to 24 countries and spent three years working on the series. (Image credit: Disney )

In an exclusive interview with us Brian says, “There are many firsts in the series. In Dominica in the Caribbean we saw a baby sperm whale feeding from its mother which is the first time that’s been shown on film'".

Watch the clip of the baby sperm whale here:

What were Brian Skerry’s highlights in Secrets Of The Whales?

Brian says: "In New Zealand an adult female orca came swimming towards me underwater with a stingray she’d caught, hanging out of her mouth. I thought, 'I’ve got to get this picture, it’s extraordinary,' then she gently dropped the ray down in front of me where it fell to the sand.

"She stopped still and was looking at me as if to say, 'Come on, this is for you. Are you going to eat it or not?' When I didn’t, she picked it up and took it off to her family. I’ve been diving and exploring for 45 years and I’ve never experienced a moment like that.”

Brian Skerry diving with the orca whales. (Image credit: Disney )

Which species of whale features in episode one?

The first episode features orca whales, also known as killer whales, and features orcas living in New Zealand, Antarctica, The Falkland Islands, Patagonia and Norway.

Brian says: “I think orcas are arguably the most intelligent animal in the ocean, maybe planet. You feel like you’re being scanned by a computer when they approach you, they’re super smart, they probably know what I had for dinner last night, if I have a bad knee. Their level of communication, their languages, their parenting techniques, in many ways they are like us. They invest a great deal in their next generation and teach their calves, not just the skills they need to survive, but also family traditions and cultural traditions.”

Is there a trailer for Secrets Of The Wales?

Yes. You can watch the trailer here:

Secrets Of The Whales can be streamed on Disney + from April 22