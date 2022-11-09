The Acolyte: cast, plot and everything we know

The Acolyte is bringing the High Republic era to Disney Plus.

Whilst we've been busy enjoying Andor, the wheels have been spinning up on The Acolyte, a Star Wars "mystery-thriller", that will break fresh ground for Star Wars as we've seen it on screen.

Transporting us roughly a century before the events of The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte is set during a period when the Jedi Order is at its peak. However, there are still dark side forces waiting to upset the balance of the Force and threaten the galaxy all the same.

Here's what we know about The Acolyte so far.

So far, we don't have a confirmed release date for The Acolyte just yet, but we expect it's likely a way off as production only recently got underway in the UK. All know right now is that the series will obviously be a Disney Plus exclusive and it's expected to be eight episodes long.

Plus, the Star Wars release schedule already looks pretty crowded in 2023. The Mandalorian season 3 will finally arrive coming in February, plus we expect we'll be enjoying the second and final season of Andor (which has already been filmed) and Ahsoka are both expected to be coming along in 2023, too. So

Who's in The Acolyte cast?

Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Hate U Give) was the first star attached to The Acolyte. They confirmed the news with a photo on Instagram alongside R2D2, writing: "Next stop: a galaxy far, far away... I am so excited to finally announce I'm joining Star Wars: The Acolyte. Honored is an understatement. May the Force be with you".

The rest of The Acolyte's main cast was revealed on November 7, and it features a great range of stars including Squid Game frontman Lee Jung-jae, Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Resurrections), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Russian Doll), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang), Dean-Charles Chapman (The Walk-In) and Russian Doll stars Charlie Barnett and Rebecca Henderson.

The Acolyte's key cast (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Who's working on The Acolyte?

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is at the helm as showrunner, and she will also direct the series pilot.

Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef are on board as executive producers, with Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson producing.

What's the plot?

The Acolyte is a prequel series that's telling a story set centuries before the events of The Phantom Menace. It's story takes place during the High Republic era, the period at which the Jedi Order was at its prime.

Disney's summary for The Acolyte reads: "The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

For a crash course in the High Republic, you can head to the official Star Wars website (opens in new tab) to learn more about the potential characters and places we could be seeing in the new series.