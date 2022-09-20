The Walk-In — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and all about the true crime drama by Jeff Pope

The Walk-In on ITV is the latest true crime story to be played out on television thanks to executive producer Jeff Pope. The five-parter stars Stephen Graham as reformed neo Nazi Matthew Collins, who then infiltrated a far right group and helped to foil the murder of Labour MP Rosie Cooper back in 2017. Other stars include Jason Flemyng, Leanne Best, Chistopher Coghill and Dean-Charles Chapman. The series explores tough themes including racism, freedom of speech and terrorism.

So here's everything you need to know about ITV drama The Walk-In...

The Walk-In is a five-part thriller launching on ITV from Monday October 3 at 9pm. All episodes the play out on subsequent Mondays at the same time.

Is there a trailer for The Walk-In?

ITV has released a trailer for The Walk-In, starting with Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins giving students a lecture about the Far Right. Take a look below...

The Walk-In plot

The Walk-In is based on the true story of Matthew Collins (Stephen Graham) who is a reformed Neo-Nazi, who then worked as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope Not Hate. The five-part drama focuses upon Matthew Collins and his work to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins. He soon identifies a Far Right Neo-Nazi group marking itself out with a youthful clean-cut image but still hell bent on creating race war. His modus operandi is to infiltrate such organisations by running moles, or walk-ins, with the goal of publishing information online about their activities to expose and fracture them.

In spite of repeated attempts he wasn’t able to break into this particular group. Consequently, they continued to grow in strength relatively unchecked until the horrific murder of an MP Jo Cox brought their potential into sharp focus and they became the first Far Right organisation to be banned by the government since the Second World War.

Although the marches and the social media posts stopped, Matthew Collins knew the group would only have been driven underground and that he had probably lost all chance of getting information from within. Until one day in March 2017 when he received an email from someone claiming to be a member. A mole ready to talk about a horrific plan to murder a second MP. He eventually foils a murder plot against Labour MP Rosie Cooper.

The Walk-In cast — Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins

In The Walk-In, Stephen Graham takes the lead role of journalist Matthew Collins. Stephen previously played chef Andy Jones in Boiling Point, was Line of Duty baddie John Corbett, and starred in Help with Jodie Comer and Time alongside Sean Bean. He’s currently starring in the comedy Code 404 and will play Mr Wormwood in the upcoming film Matilda. Stephen played Lee Sankey in Coronation Street in 1999 and went on to appear in Band of Brothers, Gangs of New York and the 2000 movie Snatch. He starred in This is England and has gone on to star in Little Boy Blue, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, The Virtues, A Christmas Carol, Save Me, Peaky Blinders and White House Farm. He's currently filming Prime Video drama A Thousand Blows.

Stephen Graham in Peaky Blinders. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in The Walk-In?

The Walk-In has a top notch cast including Jason Flemyng, Andrew Ellis, Leanne Best, Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones, 1917) and Christopher Coghill. We'll update with their characters as soon as we can.

Locations and more about The Walk-In

Filming for The Walk-In has taken place in London and surrounding areas. The Walk-In is executive produced by Tom Dunbar (A Confession, Isolation Stories), alongside screen writer Jeff Pope (Cilla, Appropriate Adult, Four Lives, A Confession, Stan & Ollie, Little Boy Blue) and produced by Jo Johnson (Unsaid Stories, Ackley Bridge). The drama is directed by BAFTA award winning Director Paul Andrew Williams (A Confession, Murdered for Being Different, Broadchurch). It was commissioned by Polly Hill at ITV.