How to watch The Acolyte: stream the new Star Wars show online

The latest Star Wars TV show is here in the form of The Acolyte, which debuts on Tuesday, June 4, and it promises to be the most different of the franchise's spin-off TV shows to date.

Debut: Tuesday, June 4

Episodes:

The Acolyte takes place earlier in the Star Wars story than any of the other movies or shows, and it depicts how the evil Sith infiltrated the ranks of the Jedi Order, which was in charge of the galaxy at the time.

We'll follow Jedi Masters as they investigate members of the order getting murdered by a mysterious force. Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith and Carrie-Anne Moss all star in this story which will show a whole new side to the Star Wars universe.

So here's how to watch The Acolyte, including your streaming options and when you'll be able to watch each episode.

How to watch The Acolyte

In order to watch The Acolyte, you'll need to sign up for Disney Plus, with the show joining the House of Mouse's library alongside most of the other Star Wars shows.

Disney Plus costs $7.99 / £4.99 per month for its ad-supported tier and $13.99 / £7.99 per month for its ad-free one, and for most of those plans you can times the cost by ten for an annual equivalent.

In the US, you can also sign up via the Disney Bundle, which also gets you access to Hulu. It costs $9.99 per month, but adding an extra $3 on top of that will also let you stream from ESPN Plus.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte will come out at the same time on Tuesday, June 4, and subsequent ones come out weekly from then. Here's the full release schedule:

Episode 1 — Tuesday, June 4

Episode 2 — Tuesday, June 4

Episode 3 — Tuesday, June 11

Episode 4 — Tuesday, June 18

Episode 5 — Tuesday, June 25

Episode 6 — Tuesday, July 2

Episode 7 — Tuesday, July 9

Episode 8 — Tuesday, July 16

Do you need to watch other Star Wars shows to see The Acolyte?

Disney Plus hosts plenty of other Star Wars TV shows, as well as all of the movies in the franchise. But do you need to watch any of them to understand the events of The Acolyte?

Well thankfully, you don't — The Acolyte is set before all the other entries in the universe, so it won't feature common characters from the movies.

Of course, The Acolyte would be an odd place to start if you've never seen a minute of Star Wars before in your life, so we'd recommend watching the movies at least before watching The Acolyte.

But you don't need to pore through every previous Star Wars spin-off show before watching this series.