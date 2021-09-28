'Squid Game' on Netflix — everything you need to know about the acclaimed Korean TV series

Squid Game has taken Netflix viewers by storm and has recently skyrocketed to the top of the US and UK's most popular list ahead of Sex Education season 3. The South Korean drama series is being talked about globally and follows desperate members of the public as they compete to win a life-changing sum of money by taking part in children’s games. But it's not quite that simple, as every game has deadly consequences.

The nine-part series centres around Seong Gi-hun (Jung-jae Lee), a man who is riddled with debt and constantly on the run from loan sharks, as he struggles to provide for his daughter and his mother. So naturally, when this opportunity to win a fortune comes up, he jumps at it.

According to Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarando: "Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure, and there’s a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever."

With all that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the hugely popular new series...

When is Squid Game released on Netflix?

Squid Game was released on Netflix earlier this month, and all nine episodes are currently available. So it's perfect if you prefer binge-watching your series!

The series is available with English audio or Korean audio with subtitles, meaning you can choose which way you'd prefer to watch. It is also available in other languages including French, Polish, and Hindi.

Now is a good time to remind you that you can choose between dubs OR subs. To switch to subtitles simply go into your subtitle settings and choose the original audio w/ english subtitles. pic.twitter.com/OFlFSlLNGKSeptember 28, 2021 See more

What is the plot of Squid Game?

With many members of the South Korean public cash-strapped, they jump at the chance to take part in a tournament that has a massive 45.6 billion won prize (£28m) up for grabs. At first, it seems simple, all they have to do is play popular children's games against other players, but it soon takes a very dark turn.

Those who lose the games die as a result, in a similar vein to the likes of The Hunger Games and Battle Royale, which only increases the desperation faced by those wanting the money. It's no longer just a game and players find themselves fighting for their lives.

The first episode sees Seong Gi-hun approached by a mysterious stranger who informs him about the games, and he soon finds himself taking part in a murderous game of 'Red Light, Green Light’.

Who is in the cast of Squid Game?

The Squid Game cast includes Park Hae Soo (Time To Hunt), Wi Ha-joon (Midnight), fashion model HoYeon Jung, and Lee Jung-jae (Deliver Us From Evil).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix has released a thrilling trailer for Squid Game. In it, we see our desperate players greeted by mysterious figures all wearing circle, triangle or square branded masks, reflecting the symbols of the game. Panic soon sets in as the players are picked off one by one, with the counter rapidly dropping as people keep dying. Who will make it out alive?