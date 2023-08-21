She Came to Me: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Peter Dinklage film

What do you get when you mix Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei onscreen? Hopefully, a fantastic romantic comedy in this new 2023 movie, She Came to Me.

The Emmy and Oscar winners tell the story of a famed composer trying to develop his next great project. Unfortunately, he’s suffering from a bit of creator’s block. Thankfully, or maybe not, his genius is once again unlocked when he comes across a stranger and things take an odd turn.

Here’s everything we know about She Came to Me.

She Came to Me premieres exclusively in theaters in the US on Friday, September 29. We are still waiting on word as to when the film premieres in the UK. Once we get that information, we’ll place it right here.

She Came to Me trailer

While we look forward to watching Dinklage and Hathaway, it’s Tomei’s parts in the trailer that have us most eager to watch She Came to Me. Check out the trailer below.

She Came to Me plot

Here is the official synopsis of She Came to Me:

"Composer Steven Lauddem (Peter Dinklage) is creatively blocked and unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera. At the behest of his wife Patricia (Anne Hathaway), formerly his therapist, he sets out in search of inspiration. What he discovers is much more than he bargained for, or imagined."

She Came to Me cast

Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, She Came to Me (Image credit: Protagonist Pictures )

Again, leading the cast as Steven Lauddem is Primetime Emmy winner Peter Dinklage. The actor is perhaps best known for his years playing Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones. He’s also starred in Cyrano, Pixels, The Boss and and appears in the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Joining Dinklage is Anne Hathaway playing Patricia. Hathaway is an Oscar-winning actress for her role in Les Misérables, but is perhaps best known for her roles in The Princess Diaries movies and The Devil Wears Prada. She’s also been in other projects like Ocean’s Eight, Interstellar and Armageddon Time.

Also in the cast is another Oscar winner, Marisa Tomei, playing Katrina. She shot to superstardom winning an Academy Award for My Cousin Vinny, and has since starred in The Big Short, The Wrestler and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Helping to round out the main cast are Joanna Kulig (The Eddy), Brian D’Arcy James (West Side Story) and Harlow Jane (Dig).

She Came to Me director

Rebecca Miller pulled double duty as writer and director of the film. She’s previously directed projects like The Ballad of Jack and Rose, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee and Maggie’s Plan.