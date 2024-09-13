Juror No. 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Clint Eastwood movie

Who needs to retire? Not Clint Eastwood apparently. At 94 years young, the legendary movie star and award-winning director has a 2024 new movie for audiences, Juror No. 2, a courtroom thriller.

Eastwood is just behind the camera for this one, after last appearing in his 2021 movie Cry Macho, but he has put together a star-studded cast for a story about a juror faced with a difficult choice as he sits on a murder trial. Could this movie be among the potential Oscar contenders for this year?

Before we find that out, here's everything you need to know about when Juror No. 2 is coming to screens, who's in it and more.

According to multiple reports , Juror No. 2 is set to receive a limited release date on November 1 in the US and UK. It should then roll out to additional movie theaters in the US in the subsequent weeks, but the specifics of that expansion weren't shared at this time.

It'll have its world premiere just days ahead of that, as Juror No. 2 is set to serve as the closing night movie for the 2024 AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles on October 27.

Juror No. 2 joins a number of potential awards contenders premiering on November 1, as that date will also see Blitz, Conclave and A Real Pain debut.

Juror No. 2 cast

Eastwood chose a group of his peers (highly acclaimed actors) to make up his cast in Juror No. 2. In the main role is Nicholas Hoult as Justin Kemp. Hoult is coming off his acclaimed performance in the fan-favorite Hulu series The Great, but has also starred in The Menu, The Favourite and Mad Max: Fury Road. He's got a few other notable upcoming movies, including 2024's Nosferatu and The Order.

Joining Hoult in the movie are Oscar nominee Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense, The Staircase), Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Red One), Zoey Deutch (The Outfit, Set It Up), Chris Messina (AIR, I.S.S.), Gabriel Basso (The Strangers: Chapter 1, The Night Agent), Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale, About My Father) and Kiefer Sutherland (24, They Cloned Tyrone).

Juror No. 2 plot

An original script from Jonathan Abrams, the synopsis for Juror No. 2 sees Justin Kemp serving as a juror on a high-profile murder trial as he struggles with a severe moral dilemma — one he could use to sway the jury’s verdict and potentially convict or free the accused killer.

Juror No. 2 trailer

There is no trailer for Juror No. 2 at this time. When one becomes available online we'll add it right here.

Clint Eastwood movies

Clint Eastwood is one of the most iconic stars in movie history. He made his name as a star of westerns, including the iconic Man with No Name trilogy with Sergio Leone, but he is also an accomplished director, including four Oscar wins, Best Director and Best Picture twice for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. Here's a look at Eastwood's full directing resume up till now: