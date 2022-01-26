‘The Outfit’: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Zoey Deutch, Mark Rylance movie

Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien and others are in for one rough night in The Outfit, a new crime drama that is slated to play exclusively in theaters in the first quarter of 2022.

Hailing from the Oscar-winning writer of 2014’s The Imitation Game (starring Benedict Cumberbatch) Graham Moore, along with co-writer Jonathan McClain, The Outfit is the kind of adult-centric fare that is a bit harder to come by these days as Marvel and other big blockbusters but can be so enjoyable when they work.

Could The Outfit be that kind of example? Here’s everything we know about the movie.

The Outfit is going to be among the new movies coming to movie theaters in the first few months of 2022, though like many others it is having to do with some reshuffling.

Originally scheduled to be released on Feb. 25 in the U.S., Deadline reported that Focus Features (the studio behind the movie) has delayed The Outfit by three weeks to March 18. This news came on the same day, Jan. 26, that Focus Features shared it was moving Downton Abbey: A New Era from March 18 to a new release date of May 20 in the U.S. (April 29 in the U.K.). The Outfit’s U.K. planned release date of April 8 does not appear to have changed.

Many 2022 movies have been shuffling release dates because of the surge of the omicron variant. Though the number of cases appears to be going down, many movies are opting to play it safe so as to try and maximize box office potential.

‘The Outfit’ plot

An original idea conceived by Graham Moore and Jonathan McClain, The Outfit is a period crime drama that puts its characters in a pressure cooker situation. Here is the official synopsis:

“A gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.”

Some additional details that have been shared reveal that the tailor, Leonard, hails from England where he worked on London’s Savile Row, but moved to Chicago after a personal tragedy and runs a small tailor shop. Located in a rough part of town, he makes beautiful clothes for the only people who can afford them — a family of gangsters.

‘The Outfit’ cast

Zoey Deutch and Mark Rylance in 'The Outfit' (Image credit: Focus Features)

Oscar-winner Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies, Don’t Look Up) stars in The Outfit as Leonard. He is joined in the cast by Zoey Deutch (Set It Up, Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leonard’s assistant Mable, Dylan O’Brien (Love and Monsters, The Maze Runner) as Richie, Johnny Flynn (Emma, Operation Mincemeat) as Francis and Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old, Doctor Who) as Violet. Additional cast members include Simon Russell Beale (Operation Mincemeat, The Death of Stalin) and Alan Mehdizadeh (The Outlaws, Whitestable Pearl).

Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch in 'The Outfit' (Image credit: Focus Features)

Nikki Amuka-Bird in 'The Outfit' (Image credit: Focus Features)

Johnny Flynn in 'The Outfit' (Image credit: Focus Features)

Graham Moore, who is making his feature directing debut with The Outfit, said this about having a cast that included Rylance, Deutch, O’Brien and Flynn when their casting was announced (via Deadline ):

“If you’d told me years ago, when Johnathan and I were first dreaming up this story, that I’d get to direct my first film with a cast as exquisitely talented as Mark, Zoey, Dylan and Johnny, I’d have said you were nuts. And honestly, if you’d said that back then, you might have been.”

‘The Outfit’ trailer

Focus Features released the first trailer for The Outfit in November 2021. In it we get a tease of some of the twists and turns that will play out in the movie as Leonard becomes involved in something much bigger and more complicated than he could have imagined. Watch the full trailer directly below.