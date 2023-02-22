About My Father: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the film

For those not rushing to see The Little Mermaid or headed to the beach, there’s another option for Memorial Day. You can go to the movie theater to watch Robert De Niro’s new film About My Father, one of the 2023 movies.

The comedy sees the two-time Oscar Winner play a headstrong Italian-American father whose commitment to tradition clashes with his son’s efforts to make a good impression on his fiancé’s parents.

So what else can you look forward to with About My Father? Here’s what we know.

About My Father hits movie theaters in the US and the UK on Friday, May 26.

About My Father trailer

While De Niro is largely celebrated for his dramatic roles, every now and then he steps in more comedic projects and impresses moviegoers. Judging from trailer, it looks like De Niro is geared to once again impress would-be viewers. Check out the clip below.

About My Father plot

Here is the official plot of the film:

"The hottest comic in America, Sebastian Maniscalco joins forces with legendary Italian-American and two-time Oscar winner, Robert De Niro (Best Actor, Raging Bull, 1980), in the new comedy About My Father.

"The film centers around Sebastian (Maniscalco) who is encouraged by his fiancé (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo (De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family (Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche). The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family."

Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro, About My Father (Image credit: Lionsgate Movies )

About My Father cast

Leading the cast is stand-up comedian turned actor Sebastian Maniscalco. This is gearing up to be a big year for Maniscalco as he also stars in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spinning Gold. He’s previously had roles in Green Book, Somewhere in Queens and The Irishman.

Maniscalco stars in About My Father alongside his Irishman costar Robert De Niro. De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner who has been seen in classic films such as The Godfather Part II, Goodfellas, Casino and Taxi Driver. In terms of his comedic efforts, he’s been featured in the Meet the Parents franchise, The Intern, Dirty Grandpa and more.

Joining the Maniscalco and De Niro are:

Leslie Bibb (Jupiter's Legacy)

Anders Holm (Inventing Anna)

David Rasche (Succession)

Brett Dier (Jane the Virgin)

Kim Cattrall (How I Met Your Father)

About My Father director

Laura Terruso directed the film. This will be Terruso’s most notable project, but she’s previously directed Work It, Good Girls Get High and an episode of the Apple TV Plus series Dickinson.