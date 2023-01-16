How I Met Your Father season 2: release date, cast, trailer and all we know

Sophie and the gang are back for more fun in the new season of How I Met Your Father.

How I Met Your Father season 2 is bringing us back to the streets of New York City for more laughs from the How I Met Your Mother spin-off.

Season one introduced us to the main concept for the new show; like How I Met Your Mother, Sophie is recounting the story of how she met her son's father in 2050 (where she's played by Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall). We then see these stories from 2022 and beyond play out, with Hilary Duff playing the lead role. Along with seeing Sophie's search for romance, we also follow her group of friends, all of whom are grappling with their own personal missions at the same time.

We've already met a few potential candidates for the titular figure, but could Sophie meet the one in season 2? We're just days away from the return of the Hulu Original series, so we might find out before much longer!

Here's what we know about How I Met Your Mother season 2 (though be warned, there are some minor spoilers for the first series in this article).

How I Met Your Father season 2 will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, January 24, with new episodes airing each week.

Unfortunately for UK fans, it looks like How I Met Your Father is following a similar release schedule for the second season as the first. The UK release of the first series was a few months after the series debuted in the US, and it looks like there might be a similar delay for season 2.

This is because How I Met Your Father season 2 wasn't part of the Disney Plus lineup for January 2023, but we're hoping the wait for a UK release date won't be too long now!

Hapless housemates Charlie and Ellen look to be up to more mischief. (Image credit: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

How many episodes will How I Met Your Father season 2 have?

The first series of the spin-off ran for just 10 episodes, but the show has been renewed for a full-length, 20-episode season this time around.

What's How I Met Your Father season 2 about?

Hulu hasn't released an official synopsis for How I Met Your Father season 2 just yet, though it's fairly easy to guess what might happen in the new series, especially now we've got an official trailer.

Going off what we've seen, we know that season 2 will focus on the trials and tribulations that each of the new core group faces as they tackle changes in their careers and love lives in their thirties.

Creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have teased a few details about the full series, though. Speaking to Deadline (opens in new tab) following the conclusion of the first series, Aptaker revealed that this series will put the emphasis on the female stars as single women in New York City, especially for Valentina. Aptaker said: ""We’re really excited for season two for Valentina. Here’s this character who we’ve heard a lot about and her wild and crazy days as a single woman, but we’ve never actually seen it because she’s thrust into this very accelerated relationship.

"So season 2 is going to be a chance for us to see what Valentina looks like outside of her relationship with Charlie and what she and Sophie look like as women out on the town meeting guys, at least on Valentina’s side."

How I Met Your Father season 2 cast

Jesse and Sid's bromance is set to continue as they're both coming back in season 2. (Image credit: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

By the looks of things, all of our main cast are present and accounted for in the second season. That means Hilary Duff is back as Sophie, along with Kim Cattrall as her 2050 counterpart.

Once again, Sophie will be surrounded by her newfound friends, so we'll be seeing more from Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Rasia), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma).

Additionally, Josh Peck is expected to return as one of Sophie's flames, vice principal Drew, and Leighton Meester is clearly back as Jesse's former partner, Meredith. The show's also expected to follow How I Met Your Mother's footsteps and feature major guest stars. Looking at the trailer (more on that below), we know Meghan Trainor, Constance Marie, Michael Cimino, Mark Consuelos and John Corbett will be cropping up through the new season.

Fans will know that season one featured a couple of appearances from How I Met Your Mother characters, including Carl the Bartender (Joe Nieves), Becky (Laura Bell Bundy), George "The Captain" Van Smoot (Kyle MacLachlan) and, most notably, Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders).

We've no word whether more former stars will be reprising their roles, though Josh Radnor (aka Ted Mosby) has teased that he would be up for making a return; he told Newsweek (opens in new tab)he 'wouldn't turn down an invitation' if Hilary brought him back to the new series.

Will Robin return once again? (Image credit: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the How I Met Your Father season 2 trailer arrived on January 10, and it puts a focus on a lot of the relationship drama among our core cast. Sophie's dating new guys, Jesse and Meredith are seemingly getting on well, but there's been a dynamic shift for Valentina and Charlie. Check it out below: