How to watch Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’

Clint Eastwood just keeps on working, as the iconic actor/director’s latest movie, Cry Macho, is releasing on Sept. 17. There isn’t much new ground Eastwood can cover in his long-spanning career, but Cry Macho does manage to be a first Hollywood legend — his first film to have a streaming debut at the same time that it is playing in theaters.

Cry Macho stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed up horse breeder. A former employer asks Mike to go down to Mexico and bring his son, Rafa, back to the U.S. and away from his alcoholic mother. As Mike and Rafa make their way back to the States, they deal with some unexpected challenges and figure out what it truly means to be a good man. The film is based on the novel by N. Richard Nash (who wrote the screenplay along with Nick Schenk).

Joining Eastwood in one of his rare on-screen appearances is Eduardo Minett, Dwight Yokam, Natalia Traven, Fernanda Urrejola, Horacio Garcia Rojas.

Watch the trailer for Cry Macho below.

Here is how you can watch Cry Macho when it is released on Sept. 17.

How to watch ‘Cry Macho’

Cry Macho is a Warner Bros. movie in 2021, which means like all of the studio’s fare before it (and the few remaining on their docket) it is getting a simultaneous release in movie theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service. Here’s what you need to know about checking out Cry Macho.

If you want to head to your local theater to watch Cry Macho, be sure to check local listings to see what theaters and when it is playing. If you’re a frequenter of your local cineplex but wonder if there’s a way to make the experience a little more affordable, you should definitely look into movie theater subscription deals. Also, be sure to check and follow your local health guidelines for indoor spaces to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for you and fellow moviegoers.

But if you’re planning to add Cry Macho to your streaming queue there are a couple of things you need to know. First off, you need to be signed up for HBO Max, and specifically the streaming service’s $14.99 plan, as the $9.99 ad-supported version of HBO Max does not offer the first-run 2021 Warner Bros. movies. Streaming Cry Macho does not cost anything extra for eligible HBO Max subscribers.

The second thing that you need to know is that Cry Macho will only be available to stream on HBO Max for the first 31 days of the film’s release. Coming out on Sept. 17, that means you will have until Oct. 17 to watch it on HBO Max before it disappears. It will likely return to the streaming service (for all subscribers) at a future date, but that is TBD.